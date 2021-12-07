Deck the Halls

Kylie Hall

Kylie Hall teaches eight and nine-year-olds at Berhampore School. She’s one of those teachers who’s adored by every kid she ever taught, in large part because she loves her job. But that’s not to say she doesn’t look forward to the holidays. Come November, when everyone else is bemoaning the too-early appearance of Christmas decorations and gift wrap in the shops, Kylie Hall and her mum Jenny are celebrating: this is the signal they’ve been waiting for, to start planning the year’s festivities. ‘We love to go through all the boxes of decorations and remember when and where we got a favourite decoration,’ she says ‘This year we have our eye on a Christmas flamingo.’

The official start of the Hall family Christmas season is the first weekend in December, this is when they decorate the tree and the house. Then they think about Sinterklass, a tradition harking back to their Dutch heritage which, on seeing family in Holland celebrating every year, Kylie decided looked like too much fun to miss. Here, the Halls celebrate with a family dinner and the sharing of little treats or Dutch chocolates.

Kylie decided to cook Runderlappen for the Sinterklass meal after close consultation with her Dutch cousin Mavis, because it read like a recipe that everyone (‘including my grandparents’) would enjoy. The recipe is simple, especially using a slow cooker as Kylie does, which comes with a bonus: ‘This delicious aroma fills the house and we start to think how we want to serve it, with fresh crusty bread, or on rice, or just by itself,’ she says. ‘Some years I make it with my Dutch grandad, Nick, and he can not believe how easy it is to make and how subtle the spices are.’