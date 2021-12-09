Seven days of Christmas: Day seven

Bibbidi bobbidi boo. We’re here to make your dining dreams come true.

Atlas and Cinderella make the wish list of every Wellington foodie, creating magic with their food, wine and cocktail concoctions.

Go into the draw to win either:

a $200 voucher for dinner at Atlas

or

a $200 voucher for lunch at Cinderella.

Winner for each will be randomly chosen.

Fill in your details below to go in the draw.

To double your chances, tag a friend on Instagram or Facebook.