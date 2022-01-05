NZCIS Wellington Cup Day to draw in the crowds this summer

Think of yourself as a fashionista? Then take Centre Stage at the Carnival. An array of incredible colour, creativity and class always graces the iconic catwalk of NZCIS Wellington Cup Day. There are four distinct categories bringing an array of styles to compete for the Supreme title of 2022. Gazley Mercedes-Benz Wellington Fashion in the Field supported by Rydges Wellington has an amazing prize pool including a Mercedes-Benz Wellington escape, a year’s fresh flower subscription from Henkell, two night’s accommodation at Rydges Wellington and a gift from L’Óreal.

Step out in your best raceday look and enter Fashion in the Field. This event is judged by style icons Stephanie Murray, Anna Campbell, and Lou Heller, who will have a tough job deciding the top looks of the day. You can enter Fashion in the Field via the website and be in the running to be crowned with the ultimate race day prize.

The one-day Cup event will operate for double-vaccinated attendees in Orange level with a capacity of almost 10,000. A refund will be available if the event is cancelled due to the region moving into red.

Don’t miss out on tickets and get your friends together for the ultimate summer party. To book tickets visit our website.

See you track side!