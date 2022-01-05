NZCIS Wellington Cup Day to draw in the crowds this summer

Get set for summer’s greatest spectacle on the Champagne Turf of Trentham Racecourse with the NZCIS Wellington Cup Day happening on Saturday 29 January.
With the finest show of thoroughbred racing, fashion, superb hospitality, and entertainment, make sure you’re on-course for the most sought-after midsummer party in Wellington.
The show-stopping magic of seeing Australasia’s finest horses on parade is uplifted by the electric energy of the Cup Day crowd. Whether your style is to cheer on your winners from the Grandstand, picnic on the lawn or be treated to reserved hospitality – there’s a style for everyone to enjoy the sensation of Cup Day extravaganza. There’s no party like it!
All tickets provide access to Brewtown Craft Beer Village, Alchemist Mixology Garden & The Food Truck Village. Fun spaces to connect with friends after being locked down in 2021.
Or you could upgrade your Cup Day for the ultimate experience and book a reserved hospitality package. All hospitality packages include race day admission, admission into your exclusive zone with reserved seating, water, racebook and pens and dedicated betting facilities, bars, security, and hosts.
Think of yourself as a fashionista? Then take Centre Stage at the Carnival. An array of incredible colour, creativity and class always graces the iconic catwalk of NZCIS Wellington Cup Day. There are four distinct categories bringing an array of styles to compete for the Supreme title of 2022. Gazley Mercedes-Benz Wellington Fashion in the Field supported by Rydges Wellington has an amazing prize pool including a Mercedes-Benz Wellington escape, a year’s fresh flower subscription from Henkell, two night’s accommodation at Rydges Wellington and a gift from L’Óreal.
Step out in your best raceday look and enter Fashion in the Field. This event is judged by style icons Stephanie Murray, Anna Campbell, and Lou Heller, who will have a tough job deciding the top looks of the day. You can enter Fashion in the Field via the website and be in the running to be crowned with the ultimate race day prize.
The one-day Cup event will operate for double-vaccinated attendees in Orange level with a capacity of almost 10,000. A refund will be available if the event is cancelled due to the region moving into red.
Don’t miss out on tickets and get your friends together for the ultimate summer party. To book tickets visit our website.
See you track side!
