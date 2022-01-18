Textiles and texture

Across from the kitchen is the main living room, which was a dining room in the original layout. The marble-topped table in the bay window was brought back from Malacca, while the Crown Lynn pottery has been lovingly collected over the years. The blue chairs in front of the open fire were re-covered in fabric Anne bought at Sanderson in London. French doors were added to the northern side of the room, opening it out to a deck.

Next door is the TV room, or snug, which features more spoils from their travels, including a large Burmese wall-hanging and a brass gong Anne picked up in Laos on one of her many visits to teach sewing to women with HIV.

The wooden sideboard was one of the few items the couple salvaged from the three original flats. Roger has painstakingly brought it back to life, patching up missing boards and installing wine racks.

The upstairs flat was accessed by an entrance on the south side. Anne restored the original entrance and porch to the north side. The architrave over the doorway was created from a solid piece of rimu to echo the arched entrance. An engraving dating from 1774, The Field of the Cloth of Gold, given to them by a friend 25 years ago, has pride of place above the velvet-covered sofa in the entrance.

“The kids loved this engraving when they were small because there’s so much detail,” says Anne

The street-facing front room, which previously held a kitchen, bathroom and hallway, was once the HQ for the New Zealand Quilter magazine, which Anne set up 25 years ago. She recently published the final issue, so the sunny space will probably be turned into another living room.

Although the entrance and several of the bedrooms feature Laura Ashley, Nina Campbell and Sanderson wallpapers, Anne went for a neutral tone in the rest of the house, importing the British Farrow & Ball paint she loves. It provides the perfect backdrop for the many hand-stitched quilts that adorn the walls. Some are Anne’s work, while others have come from fellow quilters.

Walk up the reconfigured staircase and you’ll be greeted with an old school desk, and a chair from the former Canterbury Frozen Meat company, where Roger’s father worked. A white seat in the front garden hails from the same factory.

While the configuration of the upstairs space has remained largely unchanged, the rooms have changed in function. For example, the sunny master bedroom used to be the living room, while daughter Izzy’s room was once a bathroom. And the old linen cupboard has been expanded and turned into a bathroom, complete with claw-foot bath and windows sourced from a former Willis Street shop (also used in the downstairs bathroom).

Anne’s all-important sewing room was once a bedroom, but now it is home to 30 years’ worth of fabric, including kimonos she buys and unpicks for use in her quilts.