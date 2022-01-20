Wellington beer guide 2022

Capital‘s 2022 beer guide is here, directing you to the finest drops Welly has to offer. Whether it’s a refreshing hazy in the sun, an amber ale by the bar, or a velvety stout in an armchair, we’ve got you covered.
Pick up your copy from breweries and bars regionwide. You can also check out our 2021 beer tasting, where experts pick their top tipples.
Choice Bros
Not just your favourite beer spot, but now your new spot for much, much more! Here at Choice Bros we are continuously innovating our personality and vibe.
We’ve expanded our in-house beer range, along with increasing our brewery, showcasing a new and modern wine list, seasonal cocktails, and an absolutely thriving fried chicken menu!
(04) 282 0583
62 Ghuznee Street
choicebros.co.nz
The Hop Garden
Nestled in the city fringe on Mount Victoria, The Hop Garden craft beer bar and restaurant is focused on New Zealand microbreweries, quality wines, and friendly service. Discover the beautiful patio bar with established vines, a cosy restaurant with seasonal menus, and a rooftop bar ideal for relaxing in the sun.
We specialise in functions and group bookings.
(04) 801 8807
13 Pirie Street
thehopgarden.co.nz
Birdcage
Tucked alongside Te Aro Park, with 11 beers on tap, countless cans, and food by Heartbreaker Hot Chicken, Birdcage is a vibrant spot in the heart of town serving all your local favourites. The ever-rotating tap line up will have you trying a new brew every day of the week!
Open from 11am till 3am every day.
38 Dixon Street,
facebook.com/birdcagenz
Double Vision Brewing
At your Miramar local, we simply aspire to create the kind of damn fine beer that delivers MOUTH PARTIES and brings a bit of character to the neighbourhood.
In a community thriving with creativity, hard work, and lots of play, we are pretty stoked to be out here with the Peninsula’s finest! We’re at 128A Unit E Park Road, Miramar. Thursday and Friday from 3pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm. Live music Thursday and Sunday. Welcome home!
(022) 323 5584
128A Unit E Park Road
doublevisionbrewing.com
Little Beer Quarter
Little Beer Quarter is Wellington’s hidden away gem – our pub style menu celebrates great beer and complements our selection of over 100 bottled beers, with 14 rotating beers on tap, including two hand pulls and craft cider tap. LBQ, 10 years young, raise a pint.
Monday: 3.30pm–late, Tuesday–Saturday: 12pm–late, Sunday: 3pm–late.
(04) 803 3304
6 Edward Street
littlebeerquarter.co.nz
Laundry
Laundry is a local Juke Joint, a southern-style ramshackle barrelhouse serving up award-winning burgers and craft beer. Live music and DJs run most nights, with Friday and Saturday leaning into a raucous party vibe.
(04) 384 4280
240 Cuba Street
laundry.net.nz
Mean Doses
Visit Mean Doses Fillery and sample our fresh brews for takeaway. There’s always something new on tap with some of our seasonal brews also available in cans. Check out our cool merch while you’re here.
(04) 213 9561
130 Tory Street
meandoses.co.nz
The Tasting Room
Fourteen taps, an extensive wine list, loads of gin and whiskies. Warm in the winter, an amazing outside space for summer, and a menu chocker with pub favourites. If you’re hungry or thirsty, we’ve got ya back.
(04) 384 1159
2 Courtenay Place
thetastingroom.co.nz
Parrotdog Bar
& Brewery
Nestled a block back from the dunes of Lyall Bay, Parrotdog Bar takes us back to a simpler time.
With 17 revolving taps showcasing Parrotdog’s freshest, we invite you to come as you are. Nice.
(04) 384 8077
60-66 Kingsford Smith Street
parrotdog.co.nz
Havana Bar
A slice of Cuba in the heart of the city, Havana Bar offers an interesting mix of local craft and international beers with a changing tap selection and seasonal tapas. Open Tuesday–Saturday from 4pm.
(04) 384 7039
32a Wigan Street
havanabar.co.nz
The Hudson
Here at The Hudson we strive to be your friendly local in the city centre. From morning till late, we celebrate the simple things in life through delicious food, tasty beverages, and time well spent.
(04) 471 2266
56 Victoria Street
thehudson.co.nz
Hashigo Zake
Since 2009 we’ve been introducing Wellingtonians to breweries and beers from all over New Zealand and the world, in our weatherproof, underground haven.
Open every day from midday. Live music from 9pm Friday and 10pm Saturday.
(04) 390 7300
Basement, 25 Taranaki Street
hashigozake.co.nz
Fortune Favours
Fortune Favours is out to create Wellington’s best beer experience. Housed in an old furniture restoration building, it’s a space welcoming to all, even your four-legged friend. Open seven days a week, noon till late.
(04) 595 4092
7 Leeds Street
fortunefavours.beer
Rogue and Vagabond
One of Wellington’s most popular craft beer establishments, supporting local and independent breweries. Offering live jazz & soul, as well as a generous pizza and burger menu. Rogue provides the quintessential Wellington experience.
11am-late everyday.
(04) 381 2321
18 Garrett Street
rogueandvagabond.co.nz
Bin 44
Restaurant + Bar
With 22 taps of terrific tastiness, and over 80 bottles of brilliant beers, you are covered! In addition to these brewed beauties, Bin44 offers fantastic food from snacks to hearty meals. We are on the Wellington waterfront.
(04) 499 4450
3 Queens Wharf
bin44.co.nz
