Salad daze

Making something “starting from nothing, and ending up with something you can use every day” is what Lucy loves about making pottery. She has trained in hand-build pottery techniques, but mostly throws on a wheel. Lucy came to pottery via classes at the Wellington Potters Association, after studying fashion design at Massey and completing a Commerce degree at Victoria University. Wellington potter Rosemary O’Hara taught her the craft, while teachers in Sydney, including potter Anthony Brink, gave her the confidence to be more creative, and develop her own style, or language of form.

She describes her work as “quite pared back and minimal, but earthy”. It’s important that the pieces “feel special, but not too precious.” Hence the name Salad Days, referring to the best days of our lives. Lucy first heard the term in a song of the same name by Welsh post-punk band Young Marble Giants. It seemed the perfect label for her ceramics: “I want people to enjoy the pieces, and use them. Also to enhance their daily rituals, such as eating and drinking. I’m all about now being your best days – doing small things that help you enjoy the present.”

Lucy sells through her website and demand, she says, is good. Her team includes production assistant and “right-hand woman” artist Teresa Collins. Two of Teresa’s paintings hang above the fireplace in the dining room. Today, she is busy packing orders, while Ben Pyne is at the wheel throwing and trimming. Last year Ben developed five new glazes for Salad Days: “He is really meticulous and scientific”. Meanwhile Wellington High student Luca comes in to clean the studio. Mark is also currently working from home. Once known around Wellington as a member of indie four-piece So So Modern, these days he runs a boutique architecture practice, Studio MYLA. He’s just hired a new employee and the lounge is about to be converted into a temporary office.

Fortunately the couple have plans for a full-scale renovation, designed by Mark. “Hopefully in the next year” they will have two more bedrooms, a new kitchen and second bathroom, and a new garage for Salad Days to work out of. “I enjoy living in this house as it is, but it will be good to have more living space, and good for my work.” They’ll lose part of their courtyard but the north side of the house “will be pretty much all glazing, and we’ll put in skylights. In Wellington, it’s better to have a warm inside space with more light”.