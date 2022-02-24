Miso eggplant and picked veg

Featured in Capital #77
Subscribe to get the real thing here
Japanese cooking and flavour profiles expertly harness the fifth important element of taste – umami.
Umami is that intense savoury yumminess – think dashi (kombu seaweed broth), marmite, miso, parmesan, kimchi, soy sauce, mushrooms – that adds an element of wonder to any meal.
Nasu Dengaku, the Japanese name for this dish, is a classic Japanese meal usually served as a side; eggplant scored and brushed with a sweet and savory miso glaze. The name translates to eggplant grilled over a fire, which is exactly how it’s done in Japan. Get out your barbeque or your Hibachi if you dare, rather than using an oven.
Serves 4; 6 as entree
Ingredients:
Pickle
⅔ cup apple cider vinegar
Juice of ½ a lemon
1 tsp cracked black pepper
1 ½ tsp flaky sea salt
3 tsp coconut sugar
1 large carrot, julienned
3 radishes, finely sliced
Cauliflower rice
1 cauliflower head
3 Tbsp olive oil
2 tsp sesame oil
Salt and pepper
Nasu Dengaku
4 eggplants
2–3 tsp flaky sea salt
3 Tbsp mirin
3 Tbsp sake (or substitute sherry)
2 Tbsp brown sugar
3 Tbsp white miso paste
1 cm finely grated ginger
1 Tbsp sesame oil
To serve
Toasted sesame seeds
Finely sliced chives
Pea shoots or your choice of micro greens
Smoke and fire sauce (optional)
(Mix following ingredients together to form a sauce)
3 tsp Fix & Fogg Smoke and Fire peanut butter
3 tsp soy sauce
2 tsp white miso paste
2 Tbsp hot water
Method:
- Make pickle: Heat vinegar, lemon, salt, pepper, and sugar in a pot. When it reaches a boil, turn heat off and add carrots and radish. Set aside until ready to use.
- Heat oven to 200℃.
- Slice eggplant lengthwise in three sections. Slice diamond pattern across one side of the eggplant flesh.
- Lay eggplant on a lined baking tray (patterned side up) and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Rest for 30 mins.
- After 30 mins pat the flesh of the eggplant dry removing any moisture and residual salt.
- Combine mirin, sake, sugar, miso paste, ginger, and sesame oil in a small pan.
- Bring to a gentle boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.
- Prep cauliflower rice by blitzing in batches in a food processor to a rice-like consistency. Lay on a large lined baking dish and drizzle with olive and sesame oil. Season with salt and pepper.
- Generously brush the miso glaze onto the patterned side of eggplant.
- Place both cauliflower rice and eggplant trays in the preheated oven and cook for 40 minutes, mixing cauliflower rice every 10 mins.
- After 30 mins remove cauliflower rice and set aside.
- Brush extra miso glaze on the eggplants. Turn up heat on eggplant for 3–5 mins to ensure they are golden and caramelised.
- Remove from oven and serve eggplants on cauliflower rice, with pickled vegetables.
- Scatter sesame seeds, chives, and pea shoots on top of eggplant.
- We served ours with a fiery smoke and fire peanut sauce.
You must be logged in to post a comment.