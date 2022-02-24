Miso eggplant and picked veg

Featured in Capital #77 Subscribe to get the real thing here

Japanese cooking and flavour profiles expertly harness the fifth important element of taste – umami.

Umami is that intense savoury yumminess – think dashi (kombu seaweed broth), marmite, miso, parmesan, kimchi, soy sauce, mushrooms – that adds an element of wonder to any meal.

Nasu Dengaku, the Japanese name for this dish, is a classic Japanese meal usually served as a side; eggplant scored and brushed with a sweet and savory miso glaze. The name translates to eggplant grilled over a fire, which is exactly how it’s done in Japan. Get out your barbeque or your Hibachi if you dare, rather than using an oven.

Serves 4; 6 as entree

Ingredients:

Pickle

⅔ cup apple cider vinegar

Juice of ½ a lemon

1 tsp cracked black pepper

1 ½ tsp flaky sea salt

3 tsp coconut sugar

1 large carrot, julienned

3 radishes, finely sliced

Cauliflower rice

1 cauliflower head

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp sesame oil

Salt and pepper

Nasu Dengaku

4 eggplants

2–3 tsp flaky sea salt

3 Tbsp mirin

3 Tbsp sake (or substitute sherry)

2 Tbsp brown sugar

3 Tbsp white miso paste

1 cm finely grated ginger

1 Tbsp sesame oil

To serve

Toasted sesame seeds

Finely sliced chives

Pea shoots or your choice of micro greens

Smoke and fire sauce (optional)

(Mix following ingredients together to form a sauce)

3 tsp Fix & Fogg Smoke and Fire peanut butter

3 tsp soy sauce

2 tsp white miso paste

2 Tbsp hot water

Method: