Wall of duty

Established in 1960, the company was one of Porirua’s founding businesses, and still operates out of its original premises in Mohuia Crescent. It’s had several makeovers over the years: Ashley Wallpapers became Pacific Wallcoverings and then Aspiring Walls. The days of hundreds of factory workers are long gone. Several other companies, such as ethical clothing manufacturer Little Yellow Bird, who produced Aspiring’s new staff shirts, rent out factory space. Wellington’s bus shelters are made there. “We’ve got a real community of businesses here, which is quite cool.”

Aspiring gives back to the local community. It provides premises for the Nest Collective, a charity that sources essentials for families in need. The business also supports Tanya and Neil’s middle daughter Teana, in her youth engagement work.

Plans include updating existing designs with new colours and textures, creating new designs, digital printing in-house, and increased government exports to Australia.

Hine wants to be Australian manager and live on the Gold Coast. It’s a family joke, Neil says, but he’s probably only half joking. He wants to retire eventually, so the long-term plan is all about his family’s goals. “It’s ‘What do you want to do, where do you want to be?’ They don’t feel that they have to be here, they’re here because they want to be here. They really enjoy it and they’re good at what they do.”

Neil is also in talks with local iwi Ngāti Toa Rangatira, which has a substantial housing portfolio. Aspiring Walls hopes to provide wallpaper for new builds as well as the iwi’s 900 state houses. It would also train people to hang wallpaper. Aspiring has already taken on one rangatahi fulltime, training him to print and emboss wallpaper. It’s a commercial venture that also represents a “knitting-in of community”, says Neil. “Many who live in the pā have worked here or have a relative who’s worked here.”

The support of both his family and the company whānau are crucial to Aspiring’s success, says Neil. “Everybody is trying that much harder to make it work, which is really good.”