Kai to try

We’ve put the Easter Bunny out of a job. These delicious finds are what you really should be hunting for.
1
Apostle Hot Sauce Saint Andrew
Meet Apostle’s newest saint. Andrew is a refreshing, delicately sweet blend of blueberry and Szechuan and habanero chillies, complemented with vibrant notes of lemongrass and ginger. This mild but delightfully tingly sauce pairs perfectly with pork, dumplings, soft cheeses, noodles, and even gin for a great summer cocktail.
Apostle’s diverse hot sauce range is gluten free, vegan, and handmade in small batches by Lydia and Mat on the Kāpiti Coast.
With six flavours to choose from there’s a saint to suit any dish!
2
Nutty Oat Mylk Base
Create fresh nut mylk with Mylk Made concentrated mylk bases; a simple, sustainable solution for waste-free nut mylk. With a 12 month shelf life, you can make what you need, when you need it.
The slow process of stone grinding achieves the extremely smooth consistency of our mylk bases, and helps to retain the full nutritional content from the whole nut. All natural; no gums, binders, or additives. Just simple, real ingredients.
Packaged in glass jars and bulk buckets; we offer a carton free solution with packaging that is able to be reused over and over again. A waste free solution that is both good for you and good for our environment.
3
Twelfth Hour Dry Gin
It all started with three friends, inspired to create a kaffir lime forward dry gin, using botanicals sourced from New Zealand and around the globe. Twelfth Hour Distillery has created a refreshingly tantalising dry gin perfect for summer. Botanical oils have been retained to give you a full mouth feel, with a more complex taste.
With only eight botanicals, less really is more. Triple award winning in its first year, small batch distilled, and handcrafted right here in New Zealand. Made by our group of friends, for you to share with yours.
4
Loaf Mini Bites
Small in size, big on taste, and zero in gluten! These delectable mini bites are perfect for a hiking snack, to add to an afternoon platter, or to carry you through a Sunday movie marathon.
Loaf’s mission is to produce food that our customers would happily pass off as their own – with these mini bites it’s no different. Loaded with chunks of marshmallow and coated in smooth milk chocolate, you’ll wish you made them yourself. Whether you like to stick with the classics or want to elevate your taste buds with a fruity twist, the choice is yours!
Available in most supermarkets across the country or shop online.
5
Havana Coffee Works
Coffee Subscription
With one easy payment, we deliver a kilo of delicious coffee right to your door once a month. A coffee and courier bundle so you can save.
A great option for those coffee comrades out there! Havana Coffee Works Roasters Choice Subscription is packed in four beautiful 250g foil bags with a one-way reseal valve. Feel good knowing your beans are kept fresh until the next delivery.
Whether it’s for a gift, or for yourself, we know this will not disappoint.
6
Mamia’s
Mamia’s is real food in a jar. An award-winning Ethiopian sauce made in Wellington that can be used in a variety of ways. Some of the more popular being a curry paste or stew, barbecue marinade, pizza base, stir fry, nachos, relish on a burger or sandwich, or as a dip with some corn chips. You can purchase our sauce in three different heats: mild, medium, and Kiwi-hot.
100% natural
Vegan
Nut free
Gluten free
GMO free
No preservatives
No added sugar
No artificial colouring
7
Boring® Oat Milk
Boring® is an audacious addition to the vibrant plant milk category. Made with a tough crowd in mind, Boring® Barista Grade Oat Milk is smooth, creamy, and delicious. It complements your brew by letting the espresso shine and holds its texture nicely when poured.
Think of coffee as the lead singer while Boring® is on drums. Great for the pros in cafes, or for everyday milk stuff at home, Boring® is boringly similar to regular milk, just without the milking bit. It doesn’t even come from anywhere fancy like Sweden, it’s all made in New Zealand using South Island oats.
Consistency, texture, taste, sustainability: we take care of all the boring details so you can focus on what you do best.
