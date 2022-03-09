Kai to try

1

Apostle Hot Sauce Saint Andrew

Meet Apostle’s newest saint. Andrew is a refreshing, delicately sweet blend of blueberry and Szechuan and habanero chillies, complemented with vibrant notes of lemongrass and ginger. This mild but delightfully tingly sauce pairs perfectly with pork, dumplings, soft cheeses, noodles, and even gin for a great summer cocktail.

Apostle’s diverse hot sauce range is gluten free, vegan, and handmade in small batches by Lydia and Mat on the Kāpiti Coast.

With six flavours to choose from there’s a saint to suit any dish!

