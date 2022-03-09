Lofty living

The flat has a large living space, a small but functional kitchen, and five bedrooms off a corridor at the back of the living area. Couple Emma and Dan share a room, and have recently built in a mezzanine to give them more space. “We’ve done a lot to the place,” says Ian.

Some of the rooms are quite small (Ian believes that part of his bedroom used to be a lift shaft), but the flatmates spend most of their waking, non-working, hours in the open-plan living area, which has the typical loft apartment feel.

Thanks to three large windows at the front of the building, it is light and airy. It has wooden floorboards, painted brick walls and a high ceiling with exposed A-frame rafters.

The living area serves as a lounge, dining room and place for them all to work. It has eclectic furniture and a quirky, retro feel. Even with six people living there, it does not feel at all cluttered.

Ian and Emma made the coffee table from an old pallet they found on the doorstep. Another wooden table, currently serving as a desk for two people, was designed and made by Emma and Dan who are establishing their own furniture company, The River.

“The table will be part of our first collection, which we’ll launch in November,” says Emma, “it’s the prototype so it won’t stay here in the flat.” Emma studied business and design and Dan has been a builder, so it’s a perfect collaboration.

“It speaks to our ethos,” says Emma. “We don’t just work on one thing. We have our jobs which sustain us, but do lots of other creative things as well.” At the end of the large dining table, which is complemented by mismatched seventies chairs, there is a blackboard wall, which can be used to paint murals when the inspiration strikes. “We went through a phase of having a different mural a week, but haven’t used it so much recently,” Ian says.