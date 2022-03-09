Road trip

Ford Mustang in Oriental Bay.
Ford Falcon in Petone.

Photography by Paul Hamer.

Paul Hamer is a Ngaio photographer with a penchant for all things four-wheeled. Vintage icons from years gone by, mostly immaculately restored – Fords, Saabs, Citroëns, Volkswagens are paired with Wellington landscapes and architecture to anachronistic effect.

Now 52, Paul began snapping aged 17 when he was overseas, with “some kind of Ricoh I borrowed off my sister”, although he now shoots almost exclusively on digital. While some of his compositions are so flawless they could be staged, Paul insists that it’s just him and his camera.

Sometimes he stakes out a good location and just waits for a good car to show up; other times he catches sight of a subject while ferrying his three children about and returns with crossed fingers and his trusty DSLR.

When he’s not snapping Wellington wagons for his Instagram (@paul.hamer), he’s a member of the Waitangi Tribunal, where he works mainly as a historian and researcher. He also won the Whenua category at the inaugural Capital Photographer of the Year in 2021.

Ford Prefect at Foxton.
Alfa Romeo Sprint in Oriental Bay.
Vauxhall Viva on Cable Street.
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Ford Fairmont at Masterton.
Chevrolet Impala on Bunny Street.
Liteweight Pinto in Upper Hutt.
Suzuki van in Northland.
Mitsubishi Mirage in Masterton.
Volkswagen Dormobile in Paekākāriki.
Vauxhall Victor with passing bus in Oriental Bay.
Morris Minor in Ngaio.
Chevrolet Impala in Mt Cook.
VW Kombi in Johnsonville.
Mini in Moera.
VW truck on Stout Street.
Riley Elf in Breaker Bay.
Mercedes Benz 230 on Customhouse Quay.
Waikanae Beach caravan.
Chevrolet Impala and Toyota Starlet in Petone.
Ford Mustang at Masterton.
Ford Galaxie at Petone.
Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner at Levin.
Cadillac Eldorado at Petone Beach.
Lotus Eclat at Island Bay.
Wolseley in Mt Cook.
Citroen CX Prestige on Jessie Street.
VW Kombi at Mt Cook.
Chevrolet Corvette in Island Bay.
VW Beetle on Hutt Road.
Ford Falcon in Karori.
VW Beetle at Petone.
Holden HR in Ngaio.
Holden Special at Tawa.
Ford Thunderbird on Customhouse Quay.
VW Beetle in Kaiwharawhara.
Cadillac Brougham on the Hutt Road.
Ford Thunderbirds in Carterton.
Ford Anglia at Petone Beach.

