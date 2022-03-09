Paul Hamer is a Ngaio photographer with a penchant for all things four-wheeled. Vintage icons from years gone by, mostly immaculately restored – Fords, Saabs, Citroëns, Volkswagens are paired with Wellington landscapes and architecture to anachronistic effect.

Now 52, Paul began snapping aged 17 when he was overseas, with “some kind of Ricoh I borrowed off my sister”, although he now shoots almost exclusively on digital. While some of his compositions are so flawless they could be staged, Paul insists that it’s just him and his camera.



Sometimes he stakes out a good location and just waits for a good car to show up; other times he catches sight of a subject while ferrying his three children about and returns with crossed fingers and his trusty DSLR.



When he’s not snapping Wellington wagons for his Instagram (@paul.hamer), he’s a member of the Waitangi Tribunal, where he works mainly as a historian and researcher. He also won the Whenua category at the inaugural Capital Photographer of the Year in 2021.