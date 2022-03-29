It takes a village
to create a photography
competition. Get to know
some of the people
that make CPotY possible.
The 2022
supporters.
To enter up
to 10 images.
Partner
Splendid Photo are experts in all things film. Catering to the analogue photography market, Splendid was established by Sean Aickin, himself a talented photographer, and is based on Ghuznee Street. Sean’s aim with Splendid was to put the fun back into photography, and encourage the experimentation and imperfection of film. Splendid has been a supporter of CPotY since its first inception. Say cheese!
Structure category sponsor
Warren and Mahoney has supported CPotY since its first iteration and is again sponsoring the Structure category. The architecture firm was founded in Christchurch in 1955. They set a benchmark for modernist architecture in the country, and have evolved to champion an ethos of conscious, sustainable building and have offices in New Zealand and Australia.
Inside category sponsor
ArtZone is a quarterly fine arts magazine published in New Zealand and sold in galleries and shops all over. Its aim has always been to support art and artists with an enjoyable and informative read and will feature the winners of the CPotY competition in their Spring issue.
Rangatahi category sponsor
Massey University is doing it for the kids and sponsoring the category that celebrates the region’s young photographers. With 30,000 students, Massey is one of the largest universities in the country and offer courses from agriculture to anthropology. Their creative wing, in Wellington is the College of Creative Arts (CoCA) and offers art and design courses, including photography.
Whenua category sponsor
Interislander knows all about the whenua. Rated as one of the world’s most beautiful ferry journeys, the trip from Wellington to Picton takes in the North and South Island’s rugged coasts. Because they connect our two beautiful islands together, Interislander are the perfect sponsor for the Whenua category.
Media partner
Go Media are our media partner, who make moving imagery to tell our story. They’re specialists in billboards and buses, so people around the region will get to know more about our photography competition. Without this level of exposure, we wouldn’t be able to bring you the scale of competition that you’ve all come to expect.
General sponsor
The Mayor’s Office has expressed their strong support for this competition. After CPotY 2021 Mayor Andy Foster said, “I think it is always a wonderful thing when members of our community are given avenues to express their aroha for our beautiful city. CPotY provides great windows on Wellington through the camera lens.” The Mayor presented an award at last year’s CPotY gala (and looked super stoked about it).
You must be logged in to post a comment.