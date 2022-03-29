It takes a village to create a photography competition. Get to know some of the people that make CPotY possible.

Partner Splendid Photo are experts in all things film. Catering to the analogue photography market, Splendid was established by Sean Aickin, himself a talented photographer, and is based on Ghuznee Street. Sean’s aim with Splendid was to put the fun back into photography, and encourage the experimentation and imperfection of film. Splendid has been a supporter of CPotY since its first inception. Say cheese!

Structure category sponsor Warren and Mahoney has supported CPotY since its first iteration and is again sponsoring the Structure category. The architecture firm was founded in Christchurch in 1955. They set a benchmark for modernist architecture in the country, and have evolved to champion an ethos of conscious, sustainable building and have offices in New Zealand and Australia.



Inside category sponsor ArtZone is a quarterly fine arts magazine published in New Zealand and sold in galleries and shops all over. Its aim has always been to support art and artists with an enjoyable and informative read and will feature the winners of the CPotY competition in their Spring issue.







Rangatahi category sponsor Massey University is doing it for the kids and sponsoring the category that celebrates the region’s young photographers. With 30,000 students, Massey is one of the largest universities in the country and offer courses from agriculture to anthropology. Their creative wing, in Wellington is the College of Creative Arts (CoCA) and offers art and design courses, including photography.