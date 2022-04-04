Wakame sauerkraut

Seaweed? In Sauerkraut? Really? Yes, really!

Wakame kraut is utterly delicious and a nutrient powerhouse. Seaweeds offer the best source of iodine available in nature, and iodine is essential for thyroid function.

Wakame in particular is very rich in calcium and magnesium, omega-3, iron and protein, plant-based folate, and vitamin B-12; combined with the fibre, vitamins C and K, potassium and phosphorus from the kraut, this jar is the perfect go-to healthy snack and addition to your dishes.

When people talk about the “magic” of fermentation they are not wrong. Fermentation preserves food effectively, makes nutrients more bio-available and easier for our gut to absorb, removes many toxins and creates new nutrients, some of which have been found to have powerful therapeutic benefits. This is all possible thanks to our beloved lactic acid bacteria (LAB). The LAB convert naturally-occurring sugars in the food into energy for themselves and munch on the fibres, making fermented foods easier to digest and giving that tangy sour taste we love.

Makes around 1kg of sauerkraut

Ingredients

1 small cabbage

Sea salt (you will need 20 grams per kilo of cabbage)

1/2 cup Wakame or any edible seaweed you like, chopped into small pieces

1l clip top jar

Method

The maths are very simple: you need 20 grams of salt per kilogram of cabbage, which is roughly 1 tablespoon of salt.

To sterilise the jar, preheat the oven to 110ºC. Wash the jar with a tiny bit of soap in really hot water then place in the oven upside down for about 20 minutes.

While the jar is in the oven, prepare your cabbage.