“They’re often severely dehydrated and traumatised. Petrol is stored in very unstable containers, so people can end up with horrific burns. Many are unable to swim, and many drown leaping off the boats to reach shore.”

Skala Sikaminias, Morris explains, has been the focal point of migration into Europe since 2015. In the initial stages of the influx, fishermen and the ill-equipped coastguard were the only emergency responders until support arrived from the UNHCR and NGOs such as Lighthouse Relief and Refugee Rescue.

The locals provided knowledge of the physical and political terrain, and many of them also became friends. “I managed to blend in, so wasn’t a target for these fascist groups that were arriving to protest against the refugees’ arrival. I felt fairly safe, but it was scary. One time they threw petrol onto a boat, with people on it, and set it alight. Aid workers as well as refuges were targeted.”

Morris served as media coordinator for Refugee Rescue in Lesvos for a year, and completed further search and rescue training there. Then, in September 2019, he embarked on a post-graduate diploma in Global Health in Barcelona. But he couldn’t keep away from Lesvos, spending Christmas and New Year’s there as part of Refugee Rescue’s skeleton lifeboat crew, in terrible weather. “During a storm close to Christmas we received some dodgy information from the Coastguard: there ‘might be’ a boat in distress. With no exact location, we sat out on the border in our tiny lifeboat for hours. The weather was too rough to perform any search patterns.

“It took the SAR coordinator several taps of my shoulder, and then several more to turn the boat around and take us home. It was maybe 1am by the time we got in. In the daylight of the following morning there were no signs of a boat, but in that kind of weather there wouldn’t have been.” They had several rescues over the holiday period. “After one false alarm, we made it back to the taverna just in time to count in the new year, only to be called back out half an hour later.” Crazy hours were the norm: the volunteers spent their down-time playing backgammon and drinking Greek coffee.

In February 2020, Joe finished his diploma, and a month later Refugee Rescue asked him to return to Lesvos and help restore operations that had been shut down under threat of fascist attacks. Most of the staff and volunteers had been evacuated, including vital workers from Médecins Sans Frontières. He returned to Lesvos, intending to stay several months, but coronavirus intervened. After just 10 days of preparing the lifeboat, and providing ad hoc support for arriving refugees, a total lockdown of the island was announced.