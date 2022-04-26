Coffee beans with toasted ciabatta

Featured in Capital #40
Subscribe to get the real thing here
This recipe incorporates savoury coffee for spicy chorizo beans that give you a buzz.
Sure, it sounds unfamiliar, but this low-effort meal is an absolute winner, with the coffee adding a subtle richness to the flavour profile.
There are some days that we are in desperate need of an adrenaline boost that caffeine alone cannot give us. “Coffee beans” is a pure hit of coffee and chilli and the energy kick of cannellini beans. They are pretty much like a “grown up” version of good old baked beans on toast. If you want something a little more meaty, add beef mince to the mixture. Brown the mince off while you are cooking the chorizo. It is simple, but the flavours that it delivers are complex, rich, and hearty.
Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
3 chorizo sausages, sliced
2 shallots,finely sliced
1 clove garlic, finely diced
1 red chilli, finely diced
1 can cannellini beans, drained
1 can crushed tomatoes
Double shot espresso
1 Tbsp tomato paste
100g chipotle sauce
1 Tbsp brown sugar
Salt and pepper
8 slices ciabatta
Olive oil
A handful of fresh herbs – we like Italian parsley, thyme and chives
70g parmesan cheese, grated
Method
- Heat oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
- In a medium pot, heat 2 Tbsp olive oil on a medium heat and cook chorizo for 2–3 mins.
- Add shallots and sauté for 1 minute. Add garlic and chilli and cook for a further 30 seconds, being careful not to brown.
- Add cannellini beans, tomatoes, espresso, tomato paste, chipotle sauce, and brown sugar, stirring well to mix. Simmer for 30 minutes on a low heat.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Toast ciabatta in oven until golden and crispy. Drizzle with your choice of olive oil.
- Just before serving, mix through ¾ of your fresh herbs, reserving some for garnish.
- To serve, put a spoonful of the beans on top of the toasted ciabatta and garnish with herbs, grated parmesan and freshly cracked pepper.
You must be logged in to post a comment.