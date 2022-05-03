A green investment

For Richard and Yvonne Mansell, the motivation to install solar panels on the roof of their new home in Waikanae wasn’t so much about saving the planet, it was about making a sound investment.

“I don’t regard myself as any kind of eco warrior or greenie, we made business decisions,” says Richard, the CEO of Coastlands. “Using the electricity to save money is the big thing for me – it costs about a 40th of the price to run.”

“And it is nice to know you are doing your bit for the environment,” adds Yvonne, who works as a special needs teaching aid at a local primary school.

When the couple planned their new home, they knew they wanted to use an alternative energy source. They had thought about using wind power when living in their family home of 20 years in Otaihanga, and when they bought the plot of land in Waikanae, solar power was top of the list.

“Richard did the research and met up with Peter Davis of AD Architecture in Paraparaumu,” says Yvonne.

The couple had a clear idea of the spaces they wanted in their new home and, working with Peter Davis, they came up with the spacious four-bed family home they live in today – a far cry from the 1950s 100 square-foot bungalow which sat on the land when they bought it. And after a year and a half of planning and a bit of building, they moved into the Kohekohe Road property in February.