Coastal kai

Troy parks his truck next to his boat, Tākitimu, which sits ready to be launched by a rusted old bulldozer. Tākitimu is named after the waka that first brought Māori to this part of New Zealand. It is a vessel that looks like it belongs on this harsh coast – a steel-hulled workhorse. I throw my gear on board and Isaac the deckhand fires up the bulldozer to back us into the sea.

“We’ve got an order for 40 kilos of paua and a haul of crayfish,” Troy tells me as we motor out of the bay. We stick close to the shore, weaving between rocks with trailing skirts of bull kelp. Troy explains the landscape to me, pointing out boundary lines, reef systems, and shipwrecks. The tide is low and some cattle have come down onto the exposed rocks to eat the seaweed.

“They know what the tides are doing. They’ll start wandering down just as it goes low.”

Ten kilometres north of Tora, we anchor out from a reef. A large bull seal swims on the surface, which I point out to Troy.

“Yeah, I wasn’t gonna tell you,” he laughs and starts to pull on his dive gear. “You’re still coming with me, right? I’m putting you to work mate.”

Determined to do all the city boys proud, I grudgingly pull on my wetsuit and slip over the side into the water. I tail Troy and watch as he dives down, disappearing amongst the tangled arms of kelp to surface moments later with a few more paua in his dive bag. He is as agile in the water as he is on land. I collect a measly few, then return to the boat as the chills start to set in. Troy spends another hour and a half in the water, ferrying dive bags of paua back to the boat. He returns for the final time and devours a sandwich.

“We keep track of which areas we work,” he says over a mouthful, “so we can rest them once we’ve harvested there.” Tora Collective also voluntarily stops harvesting paua during spawning, and has increased their minimum size of female crayfish by 2mm above the legal minimum.