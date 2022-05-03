The first round of judging in the Capital Photographer of the Year 2022 competition has been completed. The team at Capital magazine, the organisers of the competition, thank everyone who participated. From Pūkaha to Princess Bay, and Kāpiti to Castle Point, we’ve seen creativity from every corner of the region.

Tough decisions have been made and a copious amount of coffee consumed, but we’ve whittled down a record-breaking 2,500 submissions to just 132 semi-finalists.

“The calibre of entries absolutely bowled us over, which made this phase extra difficult. If you didn’t make it this time, take stock in the fact that every single one of these came down to the wire. That said, we’re confident that these are the very best of a truly great bunch,” says judging convenor Shalee Fitzsimmons.

So, to our semi-finalists, congratulations! We couldn’t have hoped for a stronger pool of entries to move forward. “To pore over these photographs, and see all these little windows into a year in the life of Wellingtonians, it’s phenomenal,” says Shalee.

In the next stage, our judges will determine the finalists, whose work will be shown at the public exhibition from 29 June at Courtenay Creative.

Scroll down to see the semi-finalists in each category.