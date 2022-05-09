Knit-wit: Six reasons knitting is cooler than you thought

4.

Skein queen

Have a yarn with some fellow crafters by joining a knitting group or club. Around the world, thousands of clubs meet to chat and knit together. Help each other out with tips and tricks and enjoy a beer while you’re at it (if a bar is your chosen meeting point). Some knitting groups also meet online, so you can still be involved if you’re not able to attend in person.

Become one of a skein of knitters, share the drama of a dropped stitch and hopefully get a hand fixing it.