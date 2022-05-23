That’s a wrap! After much deliberation, the judging phase is complete and the finalists of Capital Photographer of the Year 2022 have been selected.

The judging panel reduced a record-breaking 2,500 entries to just 18 photographs, which represent the very best of a close competition.

The exciting news is, you can now experience all the finalists for yourself in a full-scale exhibition at Courtenay Creative from 29 June to 2 July. You can peruse all 18 finalists and discover the category winners and the competition’s supreme winner, dubbed Capital Photographer of the Year.

We’ll be hosting fun events during the week, including a dog-friendly day, and a coffee and donut morning with our pals Porno Donuts and Good Fortune coffee, all to be announced in the coming weeks. There’s also People’s Choice which you’ll be able to vote for, so stay tuned and enjoy the exhibition!

Scroll down to see the finalists in each category.