A home of contrast

The ideas for renovation began simply, as in “We might just put another room on”, but it became a complete rebuild. “We were going to do it in stages, but our builder encouraged us to do it all at once. An architect friend drew up some concept plans, we had it priced, and we thought let’s just do the whole thing.” That included adding an ensuite to the guest house for flexibility. Extensive rot meant they had to replace 80% of the walls of the main house – “It was a shell really, but we could see everything that was wrong with it, and also see its potential. The concept went through a few iterations, and we ended up making changes the day before it went to council.” And not small changes: walls were extended to make more room, and the aspect reoriented to the south, to create an outlook. And the bedrooms are now separated by the living spaces. They toyed with but rejected the idea of joining the studio up to the house. The result, says Glen, was not so much a renovation as a rebuild: “It’s about 80sqm, originally 60, and now the guesthouse brings it up to around 95sqm. For a small house, it feels quite big, and very light.”

This is art teacher Glen and Andy’s first renovation. “We realised early on we just had to trust each other. Going through renovations you can almost kill each other. We split up the jobs. Creative design and research was my job, and Andy, an inflight services manager for Air New Zealand, was to guide the ship in terms of finances and logistics.”

As their vision shifted, they became more deeply engaged in the design detail. “Our builder, Dan Alkema from Megastructures, asked what we were going to do with the kitchen and bathroom. And I said ‘Aren’t you just going to put one in for us?’”

He put them on to Joneen Rodgers. They had been thinking all black and white, but she pushed everything in a different direction with a copper, blue, and black penny-tile sample. In the bathroom, tiles, cabinetry, and paint colours feature. Using multiple elements in such a small space was a bit of a gamble, says Glen, but it works. “There is one drawer each, and shelving for our fragrance display. What with Andy’s job we have quite a selection.” The skylight follows the light and dark theme, illuminating the tiles. The concrete-effect floor and wall tiles are an engineered stone, and the floor heated. “We love the coppery accents in the concrete, and we have used Resene Dark Knight on the tongue and groove on the walls which is also featured in the living room, so it all ties in.”

In the kitchen they sought to avoid dominating dark cabinetry, using open shelving in the same engineered oak timber as the floor. The kitchen island uses the same concrete finish as the bathroom tiles.