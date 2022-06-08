Torn pasta with braised lamb shank, cherry tomatoes and burrata mozzarella

This dish takes all the comfort flavours and textures of winter, but we have given it a fresh facelift. The lamb shanks can easily be replaced with beef short ribs or beef cheeks, if you prefer.

There are quite a few components to this dish and the braised lamb shank does take a while, but it is sure to impress, and it is a firm favourite at our winter dinner parties.

If you have never made pasta before then you really must give it a try… it looks harder than it actually is. Pasta machines are not expensive and once you have the knack of feeding the dough through you will be a convert. There is no comparison between the texture of freshly made pasta and store-bought, especially when free-range eggs are used.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 lamb shanks

1 onion, diced

3 garlic cloves

4 sticks celery, sliced

1 cup red wine

1 cup beef stock

1 tin cherry tomatoes

2 Tbsp tomato paste



Pasta

200g 00 flour

3 egg yolks

1 whole egg



To Serve

3 fresh cherry tomatoes per person

1 red onion, peeled and quartered

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 golden kumara, peeled and shaved

into thin ribbons

¼ cup oil

1 punnet burrata mozzarella, torn

just before serving

8–10 fresh basil leaves

2 Tbsp balsamic crema

Method