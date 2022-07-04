Slow cooked beef with smashed, garlic and sage potatoes and gravy

Liked this? Get more food fodder with a subscription to Capital

We’re past the winter solstice but have many cold days ahead still. It calls for hearty food to warm the belly, and this slow cooked roast recipe from Greenlea Butcher is just right for a cosy Sunday afternoon kai with friends.

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 Beef Bolar Roast (1.5kg approx.)

2 tbs olive oil

2 onions (roughly chopped)

4 cloves garlic (crushed)

1 carrot (roughly chopped)

2 sticks celery (roughly chopped)

2 bay leaves

1 large sprig of thyme

500 ml Restore Beef Bone Broth

2 tbs cornflour

1 kg baby potatoes

10 sage leaves

4 cloves garlic (crushed)

1 tsp flaky sea salt

3 tbs olive oil

Method:

Preheat the oven to 160°C.

Heat a large cast iron casserole dish on a medium/high heat. Add the olive oil. Brown the roast on all sides, remove from the dish and place to one side.

Add the onions, garlic, carrot, celery, bay leaves, and thyme. Sauté for 5 minutes.

Add the bone broth and stir well, scraping the bottom of the dish with a wooden spoon. Return the beef roast to the casserole dish.

Put the lid on the dish and place into the oven to cook for 4 hours.

When the beef is tender, remove from the casserole dish and place on a serving platter and keep warm.

Pour the cooking liquor through a sieve into another pot.

Mix the cornflour with a little beef stock or water until liquid. Pour this cornflour mixture into the cooking liquor and heat, stirring until thickened.

To make the potatoes

Method:

Boil the potatoes until soft and then drain.

Arrange the potatoes in a single layer in an oven proof dish. Smash the tops using a fork.

Sprinkle over the sage leaves, garlic, and salt. Drizzle generously with olive oil.

Place into an oven heated to 200°C for 30 minutes until golden.