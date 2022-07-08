Kai to try

1

Everybird Coffee

Specialty coffee roasters, Kōkako have launched a new dedicated grocery brand called Everybird and it’s popping up on shelves all over the country.

The fledgling is taking flight with two blends, the bold and chocolatey Everyday Blend and Half-Caf, a brew designed especially for the caffeine conscious. Made with a 50/50 blend of decaf and well… caf, it has all the flavour, but none of the jitters – ideal for 3pm slumps, late night study or work sessions, or when you want to drink coffee aaaall day, every day.

Look for it at your local grocery store, or grab 20% off their online store with the code CAPITAL20.

