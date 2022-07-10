The Wellington firm making plastic fantastic

About 80 percent of the material received in big bound bales makes its way into the recycling process. Much depends on how well the sorting and packaging at the sending end has been carried out. ‘In the bale we receive there may be cans, stones and other objects which are not PET material,’ says Derek.

‘Although the caps on drink bottles are not PET we can separate them out and we have a home for them as well. They are not food grade plastic, but they can be recycled, and we do that.’

From the yard, the bales of plastic (and other detritus) are taken by forklift and dumped onto a conveyor belt where the highly advanced near-infrared scanners sort it into clear PET material and the rest, such as bottle caps.

Once it has been cleaned the material is sliced and diced into flakes, and washed again to take out labels, glue, and any remaining caps.

The scanning process removes all non-PET material, and then the flakes are reconstituted into continuous sheets of plastic film with a very thin top and bottom layer of virgin PET to ensure there are ‘no food safety compromises for customers and consumers’.

This sheet is then fed into a machine which stamps out the trays, or other containers, to the customers’ requirements. Surplus material from the sheets is fed back into the recycling process and can be used again.

For PET plastic, there is no degradation factor. Once it has been treated it is the same as it was before. ‘We have the plant capacity to process and recycle all the PET in use in New Zealand’.

The company received $4 million from the last government through its Waste Minimisation Fund, so without that government funding would there have been a PET recycling facility?

‘The grant was important because it gave us a real sense that the plant was wanted. We spent a lot of time making sure that the investment added up commercially as well as environmentally, and in that we had a lot of support from people at the Ministry for the Environment,’ says Derek.

‘We got the commercial and social imperatives to line up. We are satisfied with the return on a commercial basis, although we have plenty of unused capacity now.’ The company currently operates just one shift a day.

Most of the film made in the old Griffins factory at the foot of the Wainuiomata hill is clear, although some of it is black, and it can be any colour the customer wants. Clear is by far the biggest market.