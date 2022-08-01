Over the hill and on the ladder

Katie and Carl Rosati have found their feet in Featherston with a property dressed in the most fashionable colour of them all. Sarah Catherall talks to the couple.

Down a suburban street in Featherston, Katie and Carl Rosati’s black house sits behind a giant macrocarpa tree. Low-slung, with a sloping roof and a bright pink front door, it looks to be a stylish new build.

It’s hard to believe that the house was built in the 1970s, and cost the young, single-income couple just $350,000 when they bought it three years ago.

The couple returned from the UK nine years ago after Katie’s father became ill. Carl, a lead designer at Catch agency, and Katie, a florist, had their daughter, Ida, who is now four, and moved around three rentals in Wellington. Like many couples, they struggled to get on the property ladder.

Recalls Katie: “We looked at houses to buy but they were out of our budget. Wellington was really competitive. We had friends who had placed bids on something like 10 houses and missed out.”

They had friends who had moved over the hill to Featherston – single-income couples like them, who were drawn to the artsy, low-key community which still had relatively cheap property.

They fell in love with the house they eventually bought, and their daughter, Soren, now two, was born there. While the house was in a good state, they immediately painted the exterior a modern black, hiding the spots of lime green and beige popping through the old paint. Carl laughs. “The house is pretty rough around the edges. Don’t look too close. When you squint you notice things.”

It’s small, at just 90 square metres, but the living room has a high, sloping ceiling, giving the semblance of more space and making the room feel light and airy. Most of their furniture was from the 1970s, and it fits in perfectly. The open-plan living and dining area is the hub of the home. A pot plant sits in the corner near a sideboard and the walls are still the original soft grey hue, though the light fittings are new. They sanded and waxed the dining room table. Most items in the living area were bought from thrift shops or Trade Me. The 1970s kitchen is original and in good shape.