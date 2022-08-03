Workspace worth coming to work for

Like all the Generators, the space invites everyone from freelancers and start-ups to corporate, global enterprise clients and boutique consulting firms. “For businesses that need flexibility and want to grow, the best place to do that is when you’re surrounded by other businesses doing the same thing, with the ability to foster connections and operate in a growth mindset,” says Generator General Manager John Moffett.

Even with the ease working from home can bring, people often find they miss the workplace sense of community. Generator has been successfully building culture and creating communities with their members since it began. “Our community team facilitates events and resources that help build business confidence,” says John. “When everyone feels they’re part of something bigger, it’s not just easier to attract and retain talent – productivity goes up. From weekly donut days and yoga classes, to member spotlight events and pub quizzes, there’s always something happening.”

Flexible workspaces allow businesses to turn up and hit the ground running. Furniture, IT systems, cleaning, wifi, security, printing, power and coffee are all ready to go, avoiding expensive fit-outs.

Describing lease as a “dirty word”, Generator has done away with traditional renting and instead uses flexible memberships, which are calculated per person rather than by square metre. This means rent is based on the exact size of the business and can be easily scaled as a business evolves.

Find out more about Generator Wellington here.