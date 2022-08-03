Workspace worth coming to work for

The pandemic has shaken up the way we work. The novelty of working in pyjamas may have worn off, but the environment in most offices hasn’t encouraged a return to commuting.
With professional equipment, ease of connecting and collaborating, and an amazing space to show clients, Generator’s flexible workspaces are giving people a reason to come to work.
After more than a decade of operating successfully in Auckland, workspace provider Generator last year opened its first Wellington workspace and is preparing to open their second this spring.
Their first location on Waring Taylor Street proved to be a hit, demonstrating a real demand for flexible workspaces in the capital. The Generator workspace in the former Dunbar Sloane building has maintained its 1920s charm with wooden flooring, character windows and exposed brick, while injecting design features to support modern ways of working.
Meeting rooms and event spaces have been named with the building’s history in mind. This includes member’s lounge “Rumbles Bar”, which remembers the idiosyncratic Peter Rumbles who ran Rumbles Wine Merchant there for 28 years.
The newest Generator location couldn’t have come at a better time, with the first the Waring Taylor Street workspace operating at 94 percent capacity. At 40 Bowen Street, in the buzz of Wellington’s Government Precinct, the Bowen Campus Generator will provide co-working areas, chill-out spaces, cutting-edge meeting and event suites, and a world-class concierge. Depending on their needs individuals and businesses can choose to hot desk, or use a personal desk or a private office.
Like all the Generators, the space invites everyone from freelancers and start-ups to corporate, global enterprise clients and boutique consulting firms. “For businesses that need flexibility and want to grow, the best place to do that is when you’re surrounded by other businesses doing the same thing, with the ability to foster connections and operate in a growth mindset,” says Generator General Manager John Moffett.
Even with the ease working from home can bring, people often find they miss the workplace sense of community. Generator has been successfully building culture and creating communities with their members since it began. “Our community team facilitates events and resources that help build business confidence,” says John. “When everyone feels they’re part of something bigger, it’s not just easier to attract and retain talent – productivity goes up. From weekly donut days and yoga classes, to member spotlight events and pub quizzes, there’s always something happening.”
Flexible workspaces allow businesses to turn up and hit the ground running. Furniture, IT systems, cleaning, wifi, security, printing, power and coffee are all ready to go, avoiding expensive fit-outs.
Describing lease as a “dirty word”, Generator has done away with traditional renting and instead uses flexible memberships, which are calculated per person rather than by square metre. This means rent is based on the exact size of the business and can be easily scaled as a business evolves.
Find out more about Generator Wellington here.
