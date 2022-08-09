As we say farewell to The Sealion, we look back to its heyday, when it brought art and music to the city’s shores.

Just steps into central Wellington is The Sealion, a fatigued old boat originally built as an army supply vessel in South Australia. After four decades across the ditch, The Sealion was a family houseboat for about 15 years, then had a short career in Wellington as a party charter and is now home to a floating arts collective run by four creatives in their mid 20’s.



Simon Van der Zeyden volunteered to become a guardian of the vessel in August, in the hope of restoring it to its former glory. He invited Dylan Pyle, Ollie Hutton, and GiGi Crayford to help him pay the rent and move in. The new crew happily scrubbed the mould from the walls, cranked multiple dehumidifiers, and furnished its interior to make the boat home.



Van der Zeyden and Pyle “hand pump the bilge” as a daily defence against the boat sinking. The old treasure is a liability to the maritime industry because the engines quite simply do not go and the engine room fills with litres of water a day. The Sealion’s current owner, Selwyn Findlay, pays the harbour rates and accepts small financial contributions from the four flatmates. “He’s an old tinkerer who loves analogue technology and a one-man-band blues musician,” says Pyle.