What do we want, Wellington?

Natalie Jones

CEO at Seasick Sunscreen Co, Masters student at Te Herenga Waka, He uri au nō Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa

“Te Whanganui-a-Tara is such a great little city – I am proud to call it home because of the value we place on native wildlife and natural spaces as well as growing support for reclaiming Māori place names and normalising te reo. I’d love to see more support for both of these things as well as better public transport and cycleways. A big concern for me is wastewater entering the harbour and South Coast – it breaks my heart every time the beach has to be closed after a storm or broken pipe.”