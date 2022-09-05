Try This: Spring

Spring’s sprung, baby. Dust off the cobwebs and try something new – we’ve got just the thing.
Almighty Active
Almighty, but faster.
In a bid to take on traditional energy drinks with a modern healthy alternative, Almighty has launched Almighty Active. Clean, lean energy for morning strollers, yoga mat rollers, outdoor explorers, and sweaty dance floorers. For whoever, wherever, whenever.
Almighty Active is a naturally flavoured sparkling water with 80mg of natural caffeine (about the same as a decent cup of coffee) and that’s it. No sugar, nothing artificial, no ingredients you can’t pronounce. Almighty managing director and co-founder Ben Lenart says he’s stoked that as a New Zealand-owned and operated business they are the first caffeinated water to market here.
Get going and keep going with three delicious flavours, apple, blackcurrant, and pineapple.
Kefir Soda – Lemon, Ginger & Wild Mānuka
A probiotic water kefir collab between The Wild Fermentary and Wellington Apothecary. Bringing together billions of gut-loving lactic acid bacteria and the roots, shoots and fruits of Papatuānuku.
Handcrafted in small batches using local lemons, fresh ginger-root, and medicinal tea, lovingly blended by the Wellington Apothecary herbalists. These components, along with essential medicinal botanicals (lemon balm, lemon myrtle and native Mānuka) are all powerful healing ingredients to aid the gut, strengthen digestion, boost immunity, and uplift the mind.
As well as bursting with life (bacteria and yeasts) Kefir Soda is a vote for natural fermentation, low sugar and microbial diversity. Unpasteurised, vegan, dairy and gluten-free; with no sweeteners, preservatives, or additives. Perfect on its own, or as mixer.
Barker’s Immunity Daily Shots
Give your immunity a boost with these delicious, new daily shots from Barker’s of Geraldine. Available in three fruit flavours: Orange, Carrot & Ginger; Blackcurrant & Goji; and Kiwifruit, Cucumber & Matcha – containing seven shots per bottle.
Made right here in New Zealand from over 98%
fruit and vegetables and no refined sugar, Barker’s Immunity Daily Shots are an easy and tasty way to enjoy the benefits of vitamin C every day.
Chill and enjoy undiluted as a 70ml daily shot. Every shot contains 80mg of vitamin C (that’s 200% of your recommended dietary intake).
CH’I Sparkling Herbal
Handcrafted from real herbs, right here in New Zealand CH’I Sparkling Herbal drinks are now in perfect sized cans.
The Original has remained unchanged since first sold in 1987. Spiced Ginger is deliciously warming with fresh bright flavours of real ginger root and cardamom. The Herbal Sugar Free is 100% free from synthetic sweeteners, with natural plant stevia replacing sugars – possibly your keto diet’s new BFF. Equally perfect when mixing cocktails, or when taking an alcohol free moment.
From a New Zealand owned business, handcrafted in Riverhead.
Real Active Range
Orinoco are proud, exclusive Kapiti Coast stockists for Real Active.
Real Active sells unique activewear and accessories, and donate 10% of proceeds to mental health charities.
Their new activewear collection has been designed with their customers, ambassadors and stockists. The range has all the features customers asked for – pockets, comfort, support, adjustable straps for the perfect fit, subtle motivational reminders, style, and most importantly flatters all shapes and sizes.
Every Real Active size has been fitted on real women of that size and has its own pattern (not just size graded like so many brands). And that’s why women glow in this range – they don’t just look good, they feel good!
Orinoco. Clothing, Beauty, Home. 2a Maclean Street, Paraparaumu Beach.
