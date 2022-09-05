Try This: Spring

1

Almighty Active

Almighty, but faster.

In a bid to take on traditional energy drinks with a modern healthy alternative, Almighty has launched Almighty Active. Clean, lean energy for morning strollers, yoga mat rollers, outdoor explorers, and sweaty dance floorers. For whoever, wherever, whenever.

Almighty Active is a naturally flavoured sparkling water with 80mg of natural caffeine (about the same as a decent cup of coffee) and that’s it. No sugar, nothing artificial, no ingredients you can’t pronounce. Almighty managing director and co-founder Ben Lenart says he’s stoked that as a New Zealand-owned and operated business they are the first caffeinated water to market here.

Get going and keep going with three delicious flavours, apple, blackcurrant, and pineapple.

