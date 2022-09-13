How these Aro cottages became a boho sanctuary

North Cottage might be where Rebecca and George now rest their heads, but it was in Top House that they built their life together. They met in 1984, the details involving either a bad first impression and a boat (if you ask Rebecca) or the discovery of a long-haired beauty stoned and prostrate in a gutter (if you ask George). Eventually they got together, and in 1988 George moved into Top House. A year later their first child was born, their second following in 1992.

The rambling old house on the hill became a family home, with children joyously exploring a world without television: racing and yelling up and down the stairwell, making DIY radio shows on their tape player, and tracing the journeys of ants around the dining-room walls.

“It was a wonderful place to bring a family up,” reminisces Rebecca.

The Holloway Road houses were still being sold off by the Crown, first being offered to original owners, then to long-term sitting tenants, and finally on the open market. But when it got to Top House, the process got stuck on title and access issues.

Rebecca and George found bringing up their kids in a home that might at any moment be ripped out from under them incredibly stressful.

“We were tied between wanting to make the house warmer and less grotty, but being reluctant to spend our own money on it or to ask for improvements in case we got booted out… and the girls grew up with the threat of ‘maybe we’ll get evicted’ breathing at their door,” says Rebecca.

An eviction notice was served, but in 2010, after the girls had grown up and moved out, Rebecca and George lawyered up. In 2012, they finally purchased the property, the title having been redrawn to include two “uninhabitable” workingmen’s cottages.

“But we had no money left,” says Rebecca, “So we had to rent out the only habitable house.”

Which meant moving themselves into the North Cottage, which was completely derelict.

“It had no sewers, no power, no electricity, no nothing. The floor had collapsed, we had an office chair that would just run across the floor on its own,” says George.

“This bathroom was underground,” says Rebecca.

“And underwater!” adds George.

Now the couple can laugh about it, but this was an extremely difficult period, especially for Rebecca. George explains: “For her it was like ‘I’ve lost everything I’ve waited 25 years for, I’ve just moved into this horrible, unfixable hole’. Whereas I saw it like ‘Great we can do this place up!’ I thought it was a wonderful project.”