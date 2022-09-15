Rosemary crusted seared venison short loin, harvest fruit, walnut, and goat cheese salad

Liked this? Get more food fodder with a subscription to Capital

It’s finally spring, which means it’s time to dust off those salad bowls and giant forks. This dish captures the season’s freshness while encompassing a cosy, full-bodied flavour.

If you’ve ever made salad before you’ll know how quick and easy it is, and this one is no exception. This salad makes for an elegant yet easy main dish. The short loin yields a rich, delicious flavour, while to the figs provide a touch of sweetness. The hardest part of this meal is waiting for the venison to rest while your stomach rumbles.

Ingredients

1 First Light venison short loin (approx. 400 g)

10 sprigs fresh rosemary (finely chopped)

1 cup walnuts (lightly toasted)

6 ripe fresh figs, peaches, or nectarines (sliced)

100 g soft goat cheese

1 bag of mixed lettuce leaves

4 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method