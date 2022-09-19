The people who keep hospo buzzing: WOAP and Felix Wellington hospitality award winners 2022

This is original content for Capital online.
Head here to subscribe to Capital mag.
From chefs, to baristas, to bartenders and front of house staff, each year the Felix Wellington hospitality awards celebrate the crème de la crème of the city’s culinary scene.
The winners were announced at Te Papa on 11 September along with the Wellington on a Plate festival winners. The top five burgers, dishes, and cocktails from the festival were chosen through online public ratings, after which a foodie panel of judges had a week of taste testing to make the tricky final decision.
Here’s who came out on top:
Felix Wellington hospitality awards winners 2022
L’affare Outstanding Barista
Tim Norris, Customs Coffee Supreme
Pernod Ricard Outstanding Bartender
Meghan Webb, Hawthorn Lounge
Antipodes Water Outstanding Front of House Team
Ortega Fish Shack and Bar
Mount Cook Alpine Salmon Emerging Chef
Jimmy Whitefield, Amok
Anchor Food Professionals Outstanding Chef
Taylor Annals, Egmont St. Eatery
Southern Hospitality Outstanding Café
Customs
Bombay Sapphire Outstanding Bar
Hawthorn Lounge
Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Beer Experience
Parrot Dog
Negociants New Zealand Outstanding Wine Experience
Puffin
The National Distillery Outstanding Cocktail Experience
Hawthorn Lounge
OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design
Kisa
Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment
Graze Wine Bar
Service Foods Outstanding Restaurant
Ortega Fish Shack
Te Papa Outstanding Sales Rep
Casey Belsham, Pernod Ricard
Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Caterer
Food Envy
American Express Outstanding Supplier
Capitol Produce
Waitoa Beer Outstanding Hospitality Professional
Davey Macdonald, Ortega Fish Shack
Visa Wellington On a Plate Supreme Individual
Julie Clark
Visa Wellington on a Plate winners
The Next Gen Cook Off at Everybody Eats
Tak Tanaka, Field and Green
Dine Wellington:
The Flat White Project, Neo Cafe and Eatery
Burger Wellington
Dabeli, Chaat Street
Cocktail Wellington
The Martinborough Martini, Boulcott Street Bistro
You must be logged in to post a comment.