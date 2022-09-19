The people who keep hospo buzzing: WOAP and Felix Wellington hospitality award winners 2022

This is original content for Capital online. Head here to subscribe to Capital mag.

From chefs, to baristas, to bartenders and front of house staff, each year the Felix Wellington hospitality awards celebrate the crème de la crème of the city’s culinary scene.

The winners were announced at Te Papa on 11 September along with the Wellington on a Plate festival winners. The top five burgers, dishes, and cocktails from the festival were chosen through online public ratings, after which a foodie panel of judges had a week of taste testing to make the tricky final decision.

Here’s who came out on top:

Felix Wellington hospitality awards winners 2022

L’affare Outstanding Barista

Tim Norris, Customs Coffee Supreme

Pernod Ricard Outstanding Bartender

Meghan Webb, Hawthorn Lounge

Antipodes Water Outstanding Front of House Team

Ortega Fish Shack and Bar

Mount Cook Alpine Salmon Emerging Chef

Jimmy Whitefield, Amok

Anchor Food Professionals Outstanding Chef

Taylor Annals, Egmont St. Eatery

Southern Hospitality Outstanding Café

Customs

Bombay Sapphire Outstanding Bar

Hawthorn Lounge

Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Beer Experience

Parrot Dog

Negociants New Zealand Outstanding Wine Experience

Puffin

The National Distillery Outstanding Cocktail Experience

Hawthorn Lounge

OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design

Kisa

Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment

Graze Wine Bar

Service Foods Outstanding Restaurant

Ortega Fish Shack

Te Papa Outstanding Sales Rep

Casey Belsham, Pernod Ricard

Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Caterer

Food Envy

American Express Outstanding Supplier

Capitol Produce

Waitoa Beer Outstanding Hospitality Professional

Davey Macdonald, Ortega Fish Shack

Visa Wellington On a Plate Supreme Individual

Julie Clark

Visa Wellington on a Plate winners

The Next Gen Cook Off at Everybody Eats

Tak Tanaka, Field and Green

Dine Wellington:

The Flat White Project, Neo Cafe and Eatery

Burger Wellington

Dabeli, Chaat Street

Cocktail Wellington

The Martinborough Martini, Boulcott Street Bistro