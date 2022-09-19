The people who keep hospo buzzing: WOAP and Felix Wellington hospitality award winners 2022

By Sophie Carter

From chefs, to baristas, to bartenders and front of house staff, each year the Felix Wellington hospitality awards celebrate the crème de la crème of the city’s culinary scene.  

The winners were announced at Te Papa on 11 September along with the Wellington on a Plate festival winners. The top five burgers, dishes, and cocktails from the festival were chosen through online public ratings, after which a foodie panel of judges had a week of taste testing to make the tricky final decision.

Here’s who came out on top:

Felix Wellington hospitality awards winners 2022

L’affare Outstanding Barista 
Tim Norris, Customs Coffee Supreme

Pernod Ricard Outstanding Bartender
Meghan Webb, Hawthorn Lounge

Antipodes Water Outstanding Front of House Team
Ortega Fish Shack and Bar

Mount Cook Alpine Salmon Emerging Chef
Jimmy Whitefield, Amok

Anchor Food Professionals Outstanding Chef
Taylor Annals, Egmont St. Eatery

Southern Hospitality Outstanding Café
Customs

Bombay Sapphire Outstanding Bar
Hawthorn Lounge

Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Beer Experience
Parrot Dog

Negociants New Zealand Outstanding Wine Experience
Puffin

The National Distillery Outstanding Cocktail Experience
Hawthorn Lounge

OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design
Kisa

Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment
Graze Wine Bar

Service Foods Outstanding Restaurant
Ortega Fish Shack

Te Papa Outstanding Sales Rep
Casey Belsham, Pernod Ricard

Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Caterer
Food Envy

American Express Outstanding Supplier
Capitol Produce 

Waitoa Beer Outstanding Hospitality Professional
Davey Macdonald, Ortega Fish Shack

Visa Wellington On a Plate Supreme Individual
Julie Clark

Visa Wellington on a Plate winners

The Next Gen Cook Off at Everybody Eats
Tak Tanaka, Field and Green

Dine Wellington:
The Flat White Project, Neo Cafe and Eatery

Burger Wellington
Dabeli, Chaat Street

Cocktail Wellington
The Martinborough Martini, Boulcott Street Bistro

