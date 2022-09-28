Six ECCO sneakers to put a spring in your step

NZ ECCO stores are celebrating 20 years of bringing comfort to Kiwis through their innovations in footwear design.

From humble beginnings in Denmark in 1963, the idea behind ECCO was simple – shoes which are made to fit feet, without the need for ‘breaking-in.’ The comfy-chic shoes became so popular in New Zealand that in 2002 two savvy Kiwis decided to open the country’s first ECCO concept store. Now, with five stores nationwide the brand continues to promote their philosophy through cleverly designed shoes which are practical, stylish, and eco-conscious.

Check out their latest collection:

1 Women’s ECCO Retro Sneaker

$329.99 A twist on a classic – this shoe brings new life to the 1970s waffle sneaker. The soft, lightweight sole gives extra bounce and flexibly moulds to the curves of your feet.

2 Women’s ECCO Street 720

$369.99 Rain or shine this sneaker is prepared. ECCO have used GORE-TEX SURROUND to provide 100% waterproofing, while channels in the midsole allow for air circulation, making them breathable. The combination keeps feet cosy and dry whatever the weather.

3 Women’s ECCO Street Tray

$329.99 An eco-warrior of the shoe world, these feature sustainable leather, created using less water and chemicals than the traditional method. The soles include rubber offcuts which would have otherwise been thrown away.

4 Women’s ECCO Golf Biom H4

$429.99 This supportive pair won’t let you down. Their durable outer sole makes them long lasting, while soft inserts on either side give feet a comforting, all day long hug.

5 Women’s ECCO Therap

$349.99 Running errands or running to after-work drinks, these versatile trainers are modern world ready. The elastic closure means they can be speedily slipped on when you’re just too busy for laces.