Steak and mushroom pie

Spring might be here, but there’s still a bit of a chill in the air. The bitter wind and sudden rain showers mean it’s time for comfort food. With casseroled beef softened in warming red wine and bone broth, this cosy pie makes a comforting filling meal. Make this dinner, all wrapped up in homemade pastry, ahead of time, and just pop it in the oven and enjoy. Don’t be nervous to make your own pastry (though if you’d rather not, don’t worry – we won’t tell).

Ingredients

Filling

1 kg casserole steak (cut into 2cm cubes)

2 tbs olive oil

2 tbs plain flour

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 onions (finely chopped)

10 button mushrooms (sliced)

4 cloves garlic (crushed)

500 ml Restore Beef Bone Broth

1/4 cup red wine

1 bay leaf

1 tbs thyme leaves (chopped)

2 tbs cornflour

Pastry

2 cups plain flour

150 g cold butter (cubed)

pinch salt

1/4 – 1/2 cup iced water

1 egg, lightly beaten

To make the filling

Method:

Preheat the oven to 160°C. Place a large cast-iron casserole dish on a medium/high heat. Add the olive oil to the casserole dish. Toss the beef in the flour and seasoning. Cook the beef in batches until browned, and set aside. Add the onion and garlic, cooking until softened. Then add the mushrooms and sauté for another couple of minutes. Return the beef to the dish, along with the beef bone broth, red wine, bay leaf and thyme leaves. Bring up to a simmer, then cover and place in the preheated oven, and cook for two hours until the beef is meltingly tender. Combine the cornflour with 1/4 cup of water in a small bowl. Remove the beef from the oven and add the cornflour mixture, stirring on a low heat until the mixture has thickened. Place the pie filling in the fridge to cool completely.

To make the pastry and assemble the pie

Method: