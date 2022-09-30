Cacao and orange doughnuts

These fun little gluten free treats are a cinch to put together and the recipe works well as a cupcake too. So much nutritional goodness hidden in these babies! Cacao is high in magnesium and potassium, but you could also use cocoa here for a milder flavour, especially if cooking for children. The addition of cinnamon is not only delicious, but cinnamon is known to have blood sugar stabilising effects.

Using a combination of almond flour and tapioca flour ensures that these can be made for anyone who is gluten sensitive and also increases the protein content and lowers the glycemic index. We’ve used coconut oil and yogurt as a dairy free alternative to butter and dairy products. However, you could substitute with dairy if it isn’t an issue for you.

Of course, we have our Restore Chicken Bone Broth sneaked in here for an added boost of nutrient density. As you may know, bone broth is high in collagen and great for gut health, skin, hair, and nails. Get it whenever you can, we say!

Makes 10 doughnuts

Ingredients

140 g blanched almond flour

60 g tapioca flour

40 g cacao or cocoa powder

1 tsp cinnamon

60 g coconut sugar

2 tsp baking powder

2 eggs

2 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp coconut oil (melted)

1 tbsp orange zest

2 tbsp coconut yogurt

3/4 cup Restore Chicken Bone Broth

Icing:

100g dark chocolate

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Generously grease doughnut pan with coconut oil. Sift all the dry ingredients into a large bowl. In a smaller bowl, whisk together eggs, maple syrup, melted coconut oil, orange zest, coconut yogurt and then add the Restore Chicken Bone Broth and mix well. Spoon 2 tablespoons full of mixture into each doughnut round. Gently tap the tin to spread the mixture evenly and remove any air bubbles. Place in the oven for 15-18 minutes until the doughnuts spring back when touched. Allow to cool completely before icing.

To make the icing: