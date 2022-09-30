The home built with hay and hard yakka

Edward and Auriga Martin have built the off-grid eco home they always dreamed of, from natural materials sourced from the local area.

Edward and Auriga Martin’s straw bale home project began eight years ago, when they purchased a secluded Martinborough paddock. The house they built there is almost entirely crafted from natural building materials that were sourced within a few kilometres of the property.

As Edward describes the testing three-year build, he smears a clay mixture onto straw bales which have been stacked like bricks to form a wall. They sit between wooden bucks – strong uprights of parallel timber with horizontal supports. Before the demo, he has sprayed the wall with a thin clay and water mixture, which grips to the layer he’s now daubing with his hands: a viscous paste of clay, water, sand, and straw, which will dry to form a sturdy plaster.

While straw feature walls are increasingly common, Auriga and Edward wanted to have all the walls, interior and exterior, made from straw; to have the frame of the house made entirely from wood; and to have earth floors throughout. The only man-made material in the core build is the concrete for the two bathroom floors, and Edward even experimented with making Roman-style concrete from lime, but this proved a bridge too far.

“Every single thing took longer than expected, and nothing was easy about it. You couldn’t really turn to people to ask, as it was all so specific. When I started it I was probably the perfect combination of naive and arrogant to actually think I could do it,” Edward laughs.

Almost all the materials he used come from the Wairarapa: the barley straw is from a local farm, the wood was collected and stored in the course of Edward’s work as an arborist, the clay is dug from the ground around the property, and the sand is from a nearby river. Their electricity and hot water come from solar panels and a wetback wood burner.

The roof and bucks were completed by a local builder, then Edward took the reins and did almost everything solo over two years, while Auriga juggled the development of the interior with her busy work life. “This was about using the materials around us,” says Edward. “It’s all here and you can build houses with it.”