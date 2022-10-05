Do good and feel great this month

The Botanist Gin, in association with participating local bars, are supporting community gardens this month.

Head along to your local bar and for every Botanist Gin drink sold, five dollars will be donated to Innermost Gardens to continue their work in promoting strong, sustainable communities. A great opportunity to catch up with friends at your friendly local bar, enjoy a delicious Gin and Tonic or Negroni, and know that you’re supporting your local community garden.

Innermost Garden is a community garden in Mt. Victoria, nestled between an inner-city suburb and the city’s famed town belt. Their mission is “growing community though hands in the soil”, so whether your passion is growing food, strong communities, permaculture design or sustainability, they’re always welcoming to people who want to get their taste buds active or their hands dirty.

The Botanist, an artisanal Gin from the Isle of Islay in Scotland, has a deep connection to the terroir. 22 foraged botanicals are hand-picked locally and sustainably across an entire growing season. They’re then carefully dried and slow simmer distilled with pure Islay spring water in a unique Lomond Still, affectionately nicknamed Ugly Betty. The result is a smooth yet complex gin that speaks of Islay.