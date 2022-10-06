‘Tis the season for whitebaiting

Eric, whose family once had a beach cottage at Otaki, has been whitebaiting in the area for more than 50 years. He adds: “Before fridges were common people occasionally came home with more whitebait than they could eat or give away, they couldn’t store it, and it sometimes ended up round the fruit trees. Nowadays there seem to be fewer whitebait, there are many more people fishing, catches are much smaller, and of course everyone has fridges.

“It’s a great pastime, anyone can do it. You don’t need a licence, you just need a net and enthusiasm. Being able to drive to the spot makes it much easier too. We used to have to carry our heavy nets and extra clothes and whatever we needed to eat and drink a kilometre or so down the beach – which was fine until you hit a big northerly or southerly. And it’s great to see the kids having a go in the weekends; we don’t fish then.

“Fishing round the mouth of the Otaki can be dangerous” he says, “literally dozens of people have fallen in and had to be helped. If you’re fishing at the mouth you need to be careful, but most of the older people fish further up the river where it’s safer. There’s a bit of competition for the good spots though, and unlike the South Island we can’t own them. When whitebait are running you will see people sleeping out for the night so that they can be first on their special spot in the morning, and sometimes there’s a bit of discussion if someone puts his net in less than 12 paces away which we all think is a reasonable distance.