Campaign Kuini: Meet Tory Whanau, Wellington’s new mayor

Tory Whanau is Wellington’s new mayor and the city’s first Māori mayor. Tory won by a landslide 34,510 votes – over double the votes received by the second-place candidate. It was the largest victory seen in 18 years.



We chatted to Tory at the very start of her campaign, when this was all ahead of her.

Tory Whanau trusts her gut feelings. When she was 20, studying full-time at university, working two jobs and about to take on a third, she became briefly fixated with Lotto.

“It was all I could think about for two weeks – and then I won.

She won $1.2 million to be precise. “I just bought one ticket, that was all I could afford.

I was looking at other people in line going, I’m going to win, you’re not. I just knew. I had a gut feeling.”

The money allowed her to take a year off uni to travel, pay off her parents’ mortgage, and support family, and – thanks to the hard word from her financially-savvy mum – has continued to give her freedom to choose her own path.

Now 38, Tory is gambling again; she’s chucking her hat into the ring for Mayor of Wellington. She was the first mayoral candidate to announce a challenge, and, judging by the media coverage of her launch, is probably a strong contender in the local government elections in October.

Tory has a good feeling about this punt too.

“[On the night of the launch] I walked up to the podium thinking, this could be bad, this could be a disaster. I’d never given a political speech before, but as I started speaking the cogs turned, and I just loved every second of it. It was like the best night of my life, it felt so right.”

In the audience were several high-profile Green MPs, who have publicly and privately given Tory their backing. While Tory is seeking endorsement from the Greens, she’s adamant that running as an independent candidate is the right move for her.

“I’ve made it very obvious that I have Green values, but I want to show that I can work with anyone, that I’m not there to push an agenda – I’m there to push a vision, and I hope it’s a shared vision, but if it’s not, then how do we get to that point?”

Tory was a key player in the Green Party from 2015 until October last year, first as their digital director and then as chief of staff. She was intimately involved in the coalition negotiations between the Greens and New Zealand First in 2017.

Though some long-term Green Party members criticised the party for the compromises made during that process, Tory is proud of the work that was done, and puts it down to good relationship management.

“Regardless of politics, I’ve always treated people with respect. You couldn’t get much more diverse than the Greens and New Zealand First working together. Doing that for three years, that was hard, but it built up that skill set for dealing with difficult conversations and difficult politics.”

On social media you may find a mock movie poster made for Tory by colleagues when she left the Greens. It depicts her at the front of the pack in heels, a blood-spattered shirt and pencil skirt, an axe dangling from her hand and the tagline “Watch out for her sting”.

So is there some truth in it? Is she tough? “Yeah, I’ve had to make hard decisions over the years, especially when it comes to team-building. It’s an unfortunate side effect of it, I daresay. When I was digital director it was all about the comms. It was a really pleasant role. When I became chief of staff my mode had to change quite a bit. It was hard.”