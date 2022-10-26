Archaeologist Mary O’Keeffe is Wellington’s answer to Indiana Jones

As Mary’s career progressed and a family came along, she focused her work in Wellington. She mentions two of her favourite digs in the capital.

‘The first one has to be Plimmer’s Ark under the Old Bank Arcade. As they renovated the building in 1996, my colleague who was the archaeologist on site needed an extra pair of hands, so I went to help her. The whole premise of the site is mental, because shipwrecks are normally out at sea – and here’s a shipwreck in the middle of the city. Most of the keel was buried under the building. We just kept finding more and more bits of the ship.’ It’s part, she says, of Wellington’s story pre and post the 1855 earthquake. ‘It shows us where the shoreline was. We were really excited by the find, the developer not so much.’

The developer or client normally bears the cost of archaeological investigation when something of interest is found. Tools are laid down and progress on the construction comes to a halt. ‘It’s a complex relationship’ Mary says, ‘but I find once the client has the story explained to them, they get it and they buy into it.’

The other project Mary had to include in her list was the more recent McKay’s to Peka Peka expressway. Because the proposed road was going through land that was completely unmodified, Mary knew the archaeology would be intact. Every ounce of fresh soil that was turned during the construction process, Mary was there observing.

‘I was the principal archaeologist on the project. I recorded two hundred and thirty-something new sites. But it’s not so much the individual sites I recorded; once again it’s the totality of the story. I call the coastal dunes of the Kāpiti coastal area “the fish and meat aisle of the supermarket.” People weren’t living there permanently. I found no sign of permanent occupation or pre-European Māori garden. It appears people went to this area for really specific resources like the kaimoana. They had these intense shellfish gathering sessions and processed everything on the spot. There also appeared to be an extensive network of navigable wetlands. So rather than carrying this huge amount of food on their backs, they just chucked it in their waka, and paddled it home. It really did feel as though they were stocking up the fridge.’

The irony is it took the construction of a modern highway to reveal the ancient road. The process was destructive, but it yielded data Mary couldn’t get any other way. In her public talks about this project she calls it ‘paddling down the highway.’

While New Zealand’s history tells the stories of two distinct peoples journeying to and settling Aotearoa, Mary prefers the more ancient of the two.

‘The Polynesian story is far more kick-ass. The whole story of Polynesian voyaging through the Pacific – God-damn! These are not people who were drifting, these were deliberate voyages, they were cracking good navigators. An amazing story. Polynesian voyaging is one of the great stories of humanity and we’re not really giving it the front and centre it should have.’

Mary is currently working on a national database of all of New Zealand’s archaeological sites at Heritage New Zealand. It’s an important piece of work but I can tell she’s twitching to plunge her hands into soil again.

‘Favourite Indiana Jones film?’ I ask.

‘Got to be the first one. Classic Indie getting chased by that big stone ball. Can I just add, my stock whip skills are not as good as his, but I’m working on it,’ she says with a grin.