Why you should be cooking with this weed, according to chefs

Max Gordy

Owner and head chef at Graze Wine Bar

“I use onion weed in quite a few of my dishes. At the moment the crowd favourites at Graze would be our onion weed and goats cheese pierogi. I use it in a couple of different ways: little relishes, fermenting them, and even drying and crushing them. The options are endless really, it’s a great wild food that packs a delicious oniony/garlic flavour.

Onion weed was one of the first ‘weeds’ that I learned you could eat here in Wellington, and I remember using it to garnish the seafood risotto at Shed 5 when I worked there. A decade later I’ve used it in a bunch of different ways.

I make onion-weed powder by chopping up the stalks and bulbs, drying them out, and blending them up – this is a great way to elevate the classic Kiwi onion dip.

At the Matterhorn we would make spring onion relish by mixing finely sliced spring onions with a little white wine vinegar, salt, and olive oil. Now I substitute onion weed in the relish to top a cheese dipping sauce, and then pair it with our soft pretzels.

Each year I find a different way to use onion weed and always love the season. I avoid picking it off the roadside in case it’s been sprayed, but finding a good spray-free patch is pretty easy.”