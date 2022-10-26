Whole eye fillet with pumpkin miso mash and herb butter

Liked this? Get more food fodder with a subscription to Capital
This warming dish blends an assortment of flavours. Sweet, fluffy mashed pumpkin, is joined with rich beef fillet, and then it’s all rounded off with the umami miso. Discover a new flavour combination with each mouthful.
Serves 8-10
Ingredients
1 Greenlea Butcher whole eye fillet
1kg pumpkin (sliced into quarters, deseeded)
100 g butter
1/2 cup cream
2 tbsp miso paste
100 g butter
1 tbsp miso
1 tbsp parsley (finely chopped)
1 tbsp chives (finely chopped)
2 spring onions (finely sliced)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Remove the eye fillet from the refrigerator and allow it to come to room temperature.
To prepare the pumpkin mash:
On a baking tray, place the pumpkin and drizzle with a little olive oil. Roast until soft. Scoop out the soft flesh from the skin using a spoon and place into a large saucepan. Add the butter and cream. Heat gently, then mash together. Finally, finish with a couple of tablespoons of miso paste and mix well.
To make the herb butter:
- With the butter at room temperature, mix the fresh herbs and the miso together.
- Shape into a roll using plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm.
To cook the beef:
- Trim off any remaining sinew. Heat a grill barbecue on high. Season the eye fillet generously with salt and pepper, then sear well on all sides.
- Once the meat is seared, transfer the meat to a shallow roasting tray and cook the meat 15 minutes for rare (55ºc inside), 20 minutes (60ºC inside) for medium rare, 25 minutes (70ºC inside) for medium, 30 minutes (70ºC or above) for well done. Once cooked to your preference remove the meat from the oven, cover with tin foil and a tea towel, and allow to rest for at least 20 minutes.
- Bear in mind that the eye fillet varies in thickness, so it is likely that you will have a variation in preference of cooking from rare to more well done where it is not so thick.
- Serve the Eye fillet sliced on top of the miso mash with the herb butter on the side.
