Whole eye fillet with pumpkin miso mash and herb butter

Liked this? Get more food fodder with a subscription to Capital

This warming dish blends an assortment of flavours. Sweet, fluffy mashed pumpkin, is joined with rich beef fillet, and then it’s all rounded off with the umami miso. Discover a new flavour combination with each mouthful.

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

1 Greenlea Butcher whole eye fillet

1kg pumpkin (sliced into quarters, deseeded)

100 g butter

1/2 cup cream

2 tbsp miso paste

100 g butter

1 tbsp miso

1 tbsp parsley (finely chopped)

1 tbsp chives (finely chopped)

2 spring onions (finely sliced)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Remove the eye fillet from the refrigerator and allow it to come to room temperature.

To prepare the pumpkin mash:

On a baking tray, place the pumpkin and drizzle with a little olive oil. Roast until soft. Scoop out the soft flesh from the skin using a spoon and place into a large saucepan. Add the butter and cream. Heat gently, then mash together. Finally, finish with a couple of tablespoons of miso paste and mix well.

To make the herb butter:

With the butter at room temperature, mix the fresh herbs and the miso together. Shape into a roll using plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm.

To cook the beef: