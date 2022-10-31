Best of the bunch: Which vege box is right for you?

Hannah Zwartz is a professional gardener, garden writer, designer and teacher living on the Kāpiti Coast. Since her first job as an office pot-plant waterer she has been a longtime garden columnist, Botanic Gardens herb specialist, urban farm manager, and educator in schools, community gardens and prisons across the region.

With so many vege boxes to choose from it’s difficult to know which is best. Hannah Zwartz has made it easy, putting eight Wellington based boxes to the test, and rating them on their contents, quality, value, convenience, and eco-friendliness. All details and pricing were correct at the time of publishing, but double-check before purchasing.

Why buy a vege box, rather than choose what you want at shops or markets? During lockdowns, the convenience factor was obvious – not having to leave the house, trudge the supermarket aisles, and carry home heavy bags. But these boxes also surprised me with their value for money. They offer the freshness found at farmers’ markets, for prices somewhere between markets and supermarkets, which makes sense when you consider the lower food miles, shorter supply chain, and reduced packaging.

Which one to try? Forget about comparing apples with oranges, it’s more like comparing lettuce with pumpkin – which is “better” depends whether you want salad or soup. The best vege box depends on your household priorities when it comes to convenience, freshness, sustainability and cost. To save you having to figure it all out, we ordered a selection of boxes, crunched the carrots, squeezed the radishes, tasted the tomatoes, and photographed everything along the way.

If freshness and flavour are your priority, the boxes from CSA farms stood out from the pack. If these veges were fish, they’d be still twitching. Vege nuts like me, to whom baby podded peas are more delicious than lollies, appreciate the difference between fresh-picked produce and stuff that’s been sitting on the shelves or warehouses for several days.

If convenience is more important, most home-delivered box services allow you to skip a week, add extras like eggs, bread and preserves, or even switch out one or two items of produce.

Personally, I don’t mind having my vege range limited by what’s cheapest and seasonal. It’s like a Masterchef challenge – here’s your box, now figure out what to make. But if you want to eat tomato salad all winter rather than rocking the roast veg; if there are some veges you hate, which will slowly turn to rubbery slime in the back of the fridge; if you go away a lot, or you’re rarely cooking from scratch at home, boxes may not work for you.

What does CSA mean?

Community Supported Agriculture or subscription farming is a model where members sign up to buy a farm’s produce for a season. It puts money directly into the hands of farmers, giving them security to concentrate on growing rather than marketing, while subscribers know where their food is coming from and how it’s being produced. There are currently three CSA farms in the region – Ecofarm, Kaicycle and Vagabond Vege. These are not the cheapest options, but some consumers will choose to value sustainability, put their money where their mouth is and support these small growers.