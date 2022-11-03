Chicken feed: Where to find the city’s best fried chicken

Fried chicken is hot right now – sometimes really hot, with both Nashville and Korean fried chicken joints becoming increasingly popular. We asked professional taster Titty Eats to help us in a blind taste test and find out who really rules the roost.

Tim Yamat has tried a lot of fried chicken. In fact he’s grown an Instagram following of almost ten thousand for food reviews on Instagram . His Burger Wellington reviews are our faves, check them out at @titty.eats .

Winner Winner Order: Proper Hot Fried

Chicken Boneless bites Crunch: There was a nice, consistent crunch to the bites. There were no soggy bits and it was dressed well. Tenderness: The chicken was succulent. It delivered a clean, firm bite, and wasn’t too crispy. Al dente batter is the way to go. Spice: It had a bit of a kick to it. I could spot the chilli flakes on the coating and the spice lingered on after I’d finished. Extra comments: It had a nice colour – the perfect golden brown that makes your heart skip a beat. The coating stuck well to the chicken. Fun fact: Save room for dessert, as they have a cabinet of sweet treats. What is pinky pie? We don’t know, but it sounds good.

Soul Shack Order: Whole buttermilk fried wings, level three spice Crunch: The first bite had a weak crunch, and after that it fell apart while being eaten.

Tenderness: The chicken was cooked well, but was lacking succulence. It was a bit boring to eat. Spice: The spice level on this one was insane. It dominated each bite and lingered long after; however it lacked seasoning. Extra comments: The dredging was overpowered by chili powder. It didn’t coat well, and most of the dredge fell onto the plate. Fun fact: Habanero, ghost pepper and Carolina Reaper are among the chillies used in their recipes. We dare you to try spice level five.

Platform 145 Order: Yummy spicy chicken Crunch: Excellent crunch – really crispy. The coating lasted until the last bite. The dredging was magnificent, and it was perfectly fried. Tenderness: The chicken was really juicy. The juices ran down my fingers as I ate it. Every bite was clean and it was easy to pull the meat from the bone. Spice: The spice was almost non-existent, but the sauce was sweet and sticky, and worked as a good glazing. Extra comments: If I had to guess, this chook had been double fried, which helped it to stay crispy. It had a familiar sticky glaze, like Korean fried chicken (the best kind in my opinion). Fun fact: Owner Peter Lee was a metallurgical engineer in South Korea before coming to NZ.

KFC Order: Spicy wicked wings Crunch: This had a familiar crunch to it. It was evenly coated, and the “crisp factor” reached another level beyond others in the taste test. The dredge remained intact, with a couple of pieces crumbling off of the chicken. Tenderness: The meat was very tender and juicy. Each bite was easy and clean and there was no resistance. Spice: This had no heat whatsoever, but it was seasoned well. Various “herbs and spices” were definitely used. Extra comments: If I had to guess where this was from I’d say, “I can eat a whole bucket of these.” Fun fact: Kentucky Fried Chicken flew across to New Zealand in 1971. Now 50 years on, there are over 100 in around country.