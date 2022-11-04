Rosey pavlovas

To see the full menu, get this issue of Capital with a subscription .

Steal the show with these little pink beauties. Ideal for rounding off a delicious meal or as light, sweet picnic treat.

If there’s one thing Kate Marinkovich knows it’s making pretty food. Each day

fluffy, floral cakes and glistening

glazed donuts delight customers at her Mount Victoria café Tomboy. Completely

self-taught, Kate inherited her flair

for food from her family, who regularly lend a hand in the café she opened six years ago.

This year Kate created a pink Christmas feast (see Capital 86), with these Rosy pavlovas as the dessert. Not only are they delicious, they look utterly adorable, and are sure make any dining table sparkle.

Ingredients

200g egg whites

400g caster sugar

1 tsp cream of tartar

1 tsp cornflour

2 tsp vinegar

vanilla essence

1 tbsp rosewater



Custard Cream

2 cups cream

1 tub store-bought custard (we love the Puhoi one)

2 tbsp icing sugar

vanilla essence

pink colouring



Tomboy Passionfruit Curd

blackberries

Method