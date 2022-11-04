Rosey pavlovas

To see the full menu, get this issue of Capital with a subscription.
Steal the show with these little pink beauties. Ideal for rounding off a delicious meal or as light, sweet picnic treat.
If there’s one thing Kate Marinkovich knows it’s making pretty food. Each day
fluffy, floral cakes and glistening
glazed donuts delight customers at her Mount Victoria café Tomboy. Completely
self-taught, Kate inherited her flair
for food from her family, who regularly lend a hand in the café she opened six years ago.
This year Kate created a pink Christmas feast (see Capital 86), with these Rosy pavlovas as the dessert. Not only are they delicious, they look utterly adorable, and are sure make any dining table sparkle.
Ingredients
200g egg whites
400g caster sugar
1 tsp cream of tartar
1 tsp cornflour
2 tsp vinegar
vanilla essence
1 tbsp rosewater
Custard Cream
2 cups cream
1 tub store-bought custard (we love the Puhoi one)
2 tbsp icing sugar
vanilla essence
pink colouring
Tomboy Passionfruit Curd
blackberries
Method
- Preheat oven to 110 degrees on bake.
- For the pavlovas, in a mixer add the egg whites and sugar together. Beat on high until it’s super fluffy puffy and delicious. There shouldn’t be any sugar granules in the mix. Add the cream of tartar, cornflour, vinegar, vanilla, and rosewater. Whip to combine. Add in a tiny tiny drop of colouring to make the mix pink.
- Once everything is incorporated, put your mixture into a large piping bag (they sell a box of piping bags at Moore Wilson and I swear I pat myself on the back at home when I have them because they make life so much easier).
- Pipe onto a tray lined with baking paper lined. You can be creative about how they look – aim for height rather than width as they will spread a little.
- Place in the oven and reduce the temperature to 90 degrees. Leave them in there for 2 to 3 hours. Check. Lift the bottom: if they have a little colour, the edges are smooth, and they are easy to lift off, they are finished. Turn the oven off, and leave them in the oven with the door slightly ajar. Let them cool completely.
- To make the custard cream, over-whip your cream. To the point it’s gone from luscious to lumpy. Stop there. If it’s grainy, you’ve gone too far. Add your custard, sugar and vanilla. Whip into the mix and continue to whip until it starts to thicken. Add a drop of pink if you want. Put into a piping bag.
- To serve, place your Pavlova on a plate, cut a little hole out of the top, and fill with Tomboy Passionfruit Curd. Dust with a little icing sugar. Pipe on the custard cream and top with blackberries.
You must be logged in to post a comment.