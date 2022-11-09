How small became cool in this city centre apartment

I moved down to Wellington from Auckland in November 2020, after realising I wasn’t going to be living overseas anytime soon. A friend suggested I move in with a friend of a friend – Tane Morris – and we got on like a house on fire. We like to laugh, take our jobs seriously, share the same sense of style, and are considerate of each other’s space.

A week shy of Christmas our landlords said we had to move out because they wanted to sell the apartment. We both had savings and Kiwisaver and thought it would be a laugh to take the plunge and go through the process together, despite knowing each other for less than two months. In hindsight, neither of us thought it would happen. The buying process was hideous, but we realised we made a great team. Perhaps it was insanity or simply luck but we purchased the apartment in February and we’ve been living rather harmoniously ever since.