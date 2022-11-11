Felix Jackson’s street style: Spring is for baggy tees and dungarees

The first of our seasonal style series with photographer Felix Jackson, we asked him to compile the top springtime looks he’s captured around the city.

Armed with a film camera Felix Jackson takes to the streets on the lookout for fashionable individuals or out-there outfits that catch his eye.

As the name suggests, street photography is captured in a public setting, recording raw, unplanned moments in day-to-day life. It’s this that makes the genre so compelling to Felix. “I have no idea who or what I’m going to photograph, it’s a complete gamble,” he says. “When I do find someone, there’s always an undeniable authenticity to them. They didn’t know I would be stopping them on that day in that outfit.”

Camera: Nikon F50

Film: 35mm Kodak Ultra Max

Top photo spot: “Cuba Street and its side roads are Wellington’s fashion hub. I’ll always catch someone on Cuba Street and [find] the more playful vibe of the area is reflected in the fashion.”

Favourite spring outfit: Samuel Dunstall’s baggy trousers (see below)

Favourite spring trend: Fun sunglasses, and Doc Martens, “the shoe of Wellington and a trend that will never die.”

To see more of Felix’s work, check out his Instagram @felixrjack.