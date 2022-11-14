The gurfers of Lyall Bay: a swell photo essay

Nikita

While others may dye their hair or listen to sad songs after a breakup, Nikita Tu-Bryant found herself gravitating towards the ocean. “I never thought I’d get into surfing,” she said, “It was never something I thought I could physically do.” The actor, artist, and front-wāhine of the band KITA, was touring in Gisborne when she deicide she would to return there that summer and teach herself how to surf.

In the beginning, Nikita viewed surfing as a way to be alone and reconnect with herself, but over time she came to enjoy recognising the faces of fellow surfers. “What I love about the community is that there is an understanding of the times when you feel like chatting in the water, and when you feel like being left alone with your thoughts. That’s a nice place to get to.”

When I met Nikita, the first thing I noticed was her energy – her eagerness to get into the water. The temperature that day was an icy eight degrees, and it was appallingly wet and windy, but the weather didn’t dampen Nikita’s spirit. “You know it’s winter when you’re wearing gumboots getting ready for a surf!” Nikita has been surfing now for eight years and hopes never to lose her love for the sport, no matter the conditions.