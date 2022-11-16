Discover New Zealand’s best-loved department store, since 1880

Smith & Caughey’s tell us how they’ve remained a favourite with shoppers for over 140 years.

As consumers, we are becoming spoiled for choice when it comes to stores both online and offline, with multi-category stores popping into our local malls and suburban strips, touching on a range of fashion, homeware, beauty, and more. The necessity of providing choice within a retail environment has continued to grow at a rapid rate; we all want to see more options, more sizes, more variety, more experience, and retailers are growing increasingly competitive within this climate.

None, however, are quite like Smith & Caughey’s. Entering Smith & Caughey’s is like being transported into a different world- one where modern department store shopping is expertly blended with art, experience, and heritage. Despite the fact the brick-and-mortar stores are located in Auckland, the online offering emphasises this feeling, featuring quirky, cool, and classic brands for us as consumers to continue to love, or discover.

The company has clearly worked hard to present a true department store in this online space, with well over 100,000 products on offer. It’s easy to spend hours exploring the Smith & Caughey’s website, or indulging in the experiences offered virtually, including the ability to try-on beauty products for brands like Giorgio Armani (PSA: it’s really entertaining- think Snapchat filters, but with beauty products you’ve always wanted to try but never wanted to splurge on because the colour was “too risky”!).